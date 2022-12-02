Anand Mahindra Is Impressed With This Six-Seater Electric Cycle Built By Indian Man. Watch Viral Clip

The clip shows a young man from a rural area showing a multi-rider cycle e-rickshaw.

VIRAL VIDEO OF 6-SEAT ELECTRIC CYCLE THAT IMPRESSED ANAND MAHINDRA

Trending News: Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra regularly shares posts and videos on his Twitter, which has a following of 9 million, that inspire people. We often see the Mahindra Group Chairman sharing posts about creative and innovative clips from around India.

The clip shows a young man from a rural area showing a multi-rider cycle e-rickshaw. The man in the video said the six-seater vehicle runs on electricity and with a single charge, it can run up to 150 km. The amount used to build this vehicle is Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. He also claimed that the vehicle can be charged for just Rs 10.

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra wrote, “With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention.” The clip shared by the 67-year-old business tycoon has gone viral with over 781k views.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF 6-SEAT ELECTRIC CYCLE THAT IMPRESSED ANAND MAHINDRA:

With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap ?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention. pic.twitter.com/yoibxXa8mx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 1, 2022

HERE ARE THE TOP 5 VIRAL VIDEOS OF THE DAY: