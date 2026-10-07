‘UK ma riksha aavi gai chhe’: Anand Mahindra’s London auto-rickshaw video draws reverse colonisation jokes online

An Indian auto-rickshaw is on UK roads, and the internet has plenty to say. After Anand Mahindra posted a video, users flooded in with 'reverse colonisation' jokes.

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Auto-rickshaws are a part of everyday life in India. Image credit: @anandmahindra/X

An Indian auto-rickshaw is driving around the UK, and the internet can’t get enough of it. In a video posted on X by industrialist Anand Mahindra, the three-wheeler rolls along British roads, drawing “reverse colonisation” jokes and plenty of remarks about India’s best-known mode of transport.

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Auto-rickshaws are a fixture of everyday life in India, moving commuters through packed streets and tight lanes. In the UK, though, one is a rare sight. That could explain why Mahindra’s post spread so fast.

What did the video show?

Sharing a video on X, Mahindra wrote in Gujarati, UK ma riksha aavi gai chhe… Mahindra ni chhe, aapda (A rickshaw has arrived in the UK. It is Mahindra’s, it is ours.”

“UK ma riksha aavi gai chhe… Mahindra ni chhe, aapda” (Imported by a hobbyist) https://t.co/RQfw5sBnjJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 5, 2026



In the clip, the familiar three-wheeler rolls along a UK road, looking completely out of place next to surroundings that couldn’t be further from the crowded streets where Indian commuters usually see one.

Internet reactions

The post prompted several users to joke about the cultural crossover. One person suggested that Mahindra should make the most of the development, writing, “Next time you go to London, take a proper spin around, in your own rickshaw!!!”

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Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Hello Mr Mahindra, I was very happy to see Mahindra vehicle at Urquhart Castle, Scotland, UK last week. It feels good to see Indian brands going global.” Another user wrote, “UK waalo ko 200 saal baad reverse colonization ka taste mil raha hai! Sir, ab London ki baarish mein bhi auto driver bolega: “Arey saheb, wo side nahi jana, traffic bohot hai! (After 200 years, the people of UK are getting a taste of colonisation. Now, during London monsoon auto drivers will say I won’t go to that part of the city due to the heavy traffic.)”

The novelty wasn’t the only thing people reacted to. One user went straight for the reputation of Indian auto drivers and joked about what UK drivers should know: “Sir, Please ask their drivers to use Indicators than Leg for indicating Sides. And yea tell them to turn on the same side as they indicate too.”