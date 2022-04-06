New Delhi: Renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra, who has lately become famous for his innovative and interesting tweets, posted a tweet on Wednesday, 6 April in which he tagged Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari and also posed a rather thought-provoking question to the minister.Also Read - Amid Fuel Price Hike, This Union Minister Reaches Parliament In Hydrogen-Powered Car

In the tweet, Mahindra wrote that wind turbines have been installed on the roads by Istanbul Technical University. The turbines move by the wind blowing from the movement of vehicles. We (India) can also become a global power in wind energy by looking at the state of India's traffic. Gadkari ji, can we put these on our roads and highways?

Mahindra tweeted: "Developed by Istanbul Technical University. Ingenious. Uses the wind generated by passing traffic. Given India's traffic, we could become a global force in wind energy! 😊 Can we explore using them on our highways @nitin_gadkari ji?"