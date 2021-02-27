Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra recently posted a photo of a famous art sculpture on his Twitter and netizens loved the beautiful message behind the artwork. Sharing the stunning sculpture’s picture and the life lesson it meant to portray, Anand Mahindra said: “This is the power of Art: it can vividly capture-and facilitate the healing of-our vulnerabilities as humans…” Also Read - Viral Video: Delhi Sanitation Workers Impress Anand Mahindra With Their Soulful Voice, He Wants to Help Them Get Professional Training

The tweet said the sculpture is one of the most powerful art pieces from Burning Man, which is an annual festival held in Nevada, US. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Tries To Kiss Husband During Zoom Call, Anand Mahindra Calls Her Wife Of The Year

The sculpture shows two adults sitting with their heads on their knees and backs against each other, as if they’re upset and hurt by each other after a disagreement. But the meaning under the photo says that the inner child in both of them wants to make up, forgive and reconnect. Also Read - Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra Tweets Meme We Can All Relate; Says It Made Him 'Jump Out of Chair'

Here’s what the message under the photo said: “One of the most powerful arti pieces from Burning Man. A sculpture of two adults after disagreement, sitting with their backs to each other. Yet, the inner child in both of them simply wants to connect.”

The description further said: “Age has many beautiful gifts but one we could live without is the pride and resentment we hold onto when we have conflicts with others. The forgiving, free spirit of children is our true nature. Remember this when you feel stubborn.”

In conclusion the message said that the forgiving and free spirit of children is the true nature of people and we must remember this when we feel stubborn after disagreements.

Anand Mahindra’s tweet has now gone viral among the Twitterati. It has nearly 4,000 likes and more than 600 retweets.

Here’s what the sculpture looks at night, when its lit up:

And here’s how Twitter reacted to Anand Mahindra’s post: