Anand Mahindra Praises Shah Rukh Khan, Actor Responds In His Hallmark Style: Watch Video

Anand Mahindra Praises Shah Rukh Khan: Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group is very much active on social media, and his posts attract numerous reactions, likes, and retweets within no time. Anand Mahindra regularly posts on different issues that are trending and right now it is Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, his upcoming movie Jawan, and its song Zinda Banda.

The industrialist shared a clip from the song on Twitter with the caption: “This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He’s 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa…”.

Watch The Video Post Here

This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He’s 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa…

pic.twitter.com/3Qaa2iC30U — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2023

The video shows King Khan in the groove to the fullest displaying his characteristic crazy, passionate energy in every single move.

The post caught the attention of the Badshah of Bollywood and he replied to the magnate: “@anandmahindra Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try and entertain as many whatever it takes….laugh..cry…shake…or fly…hopefully make some to swim with the stars….dream for a few moments of joy.”

@anandmahindra Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try and entertain as many whatever it takes….laugh..cry…shake…or fly…hopefully make some to swim with the stars….dream for a few moments of joy. https://t.co/3bP8Xth1yG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2023

The reactions to both the icons of their respective fields have flooded the social media platform.

Jawan is co-written and directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra.

The film’s soundtrack and background score were composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by GK Vishnu and editing by Ruben.

Jawan is scheduled for theatrical release on 7 September 2023, coinciding with Janmashtami.

According to insiders, SRK would be seen in six different looks in the much-anticipated film.

