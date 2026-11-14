Anand Mahindra salutes Ambekar Meetei, Manipur’s Youth Olympics Gold Medallist, in viral post

Anand Mahindra hailed Manipur boxer Ambekar Meetei’s historic Youth Olympics gold, won after a shaky start.

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Anand Mahindra praised Manipur’s Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei for winning the gold medal in Youth Olympics. File image

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has hailed Manipur’s 17-year-old Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei for bouncing back from a shaky start to win India’s first boxing gold medal ever at the Youth Olympic Games.

On Thursday, November 12, Ambekar defeated Ireland’s Kristian Jubani 3-2 in the men’s 50kg final at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics in Senegal, making history. It was also India’s very first gold medal of the Games, according to the International Olympic Committee.

Anand Mahindra’s praise for young boxer

Taking to X on Friday, Mahindra highlighted the teenager’s remarkable comeback and the financial difficulties he had faced while pursuing boxing.

“India’s first ever boxing gold at the Youth Olympics. That’s a big deal in itself. But what makes 17-year-old Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei’s victory even more special is HOW he won. Lost the first round, with ALL five judges scoring it against him. Then fought back to win 3–2,” Mahindra wrote.

India’s first ever boxing gold at the Youth Olympics. That’s a big deal in itself. But what makes 17-year-old Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei’s victory even more special is HOW he won. Lost the first round, with ALL five judges scoring it against him. Then fought back to win 3–2 And this from a young man from Manipur who began training with borrowed, worn-out gloves, whose parents worked hard to support his dream. Yet another reminder of the extraordinary reservoir of sporting talent in our Northeast. Congratulations, Ambekar You’ve reminded us that what matters isn’t how a fight begins…

But how we respond when things aren’t going our way. — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 13, 2026

“And this from a young man from Manipur who began training with borrowed, worn-out gloves, whose parents worked hard to support his dream. Yet another reminder of the extraordinary reservoir of sporting talent in our Northeast.”

He concluded: “Congratulations, Ambekar You’ve reminded us that what matters isn’t how a fight begins… But how we respond when things aren’t going our way.”

Ambekar’s journey

His mother, Lairenlakpam Babita Leima, credits Ambekar’s determination for his rise, saying he never gave up on his sporting ambitions despite the difficulties. A PTI report says the teenager began training at Nongada Boxing Academy in 2018, and because the family struggled financially, he sometimes walked to sessions or borrowed bicycles to get there.

Also Read | India’s Gunjan And L Ambekar Meetei create history with two boxing gold medals at 2026 Youth Olympics

Notably, Ambekar lost the opening round against Jubani, with all five judges favouring the Irish boxer. However, he fought back in the second round before delivering a strong final-round performance to secure a 3-2 split-decision victory.

The result marked a significant milestone for Indian boxing, surpassing Shiva Thapa’s silver-medal achievement at the inaugural Youth Olympics in Singapore in 2010.

According to World Boxing, India subsequently celebrated another boxing gold when Gunjan defeated Algeria’s Bouthaina Bensalah 5-0 in the women’s 48kg final.