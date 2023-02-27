Home

Anand Mahindra Shares A Photo of Dog Chilling on ‘Reserved’ Seat, Netizens Are All Heart – See Viral Post!

Anand Mahindra attended the Mahindra Roots festival in Mumbai on its final day. The two-day festival brings together artists from all over India to celebrate the nation’s rich cultural diversity and to meet and engage in cross-cultural dialogue. The Indian businessman shared an interesting picture from the event where a furry creature is seated among humans. The photo was widely circulated on the internet. In the viral photo, the dog was sitting comfortably on a cushion with a ‘reserve’ logo on it. Anand Mahindra shared the viral photo on his social media and captioned it, “I’m at the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre for the final day of the #MahindraRootsFestival This is the chilled vibe out here…😊.”

I’m at the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre for the final day of the #MahindraRootsFestival This is the chilled vibe out here…😊 pic.twitter.com/4XgnnFQ2Vt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 26, 2023

The post went viral in no time with netizens’ heartwarming responses. One of the users wrote, “Who is this VIP on the Reserved space!” Another user wrote, “@anandmahindra enjoy!!.. 🐕made the pic special 😍..be happy be healthy 🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♀️🐕.” The third one said, “Truly impeccable thought.. every individual has a right to reserved. Get it into Racing and entertainment.”

Very thoughtful to have a reserved space for the voiceless https://t.co/cazk1Cooot — mukta rae (@muktarae) February 26, 2023

Well deserved for the reserved seat👏👏👏 — RJ (@thalluriraja) February 27, 2023

Pertinent VIP occupies primary slot. Cute. — vibgyorss (@vibgyor_Premila) February 26, 2023

Mark my words…The vigour in which these ladies are going after dogs (pet or companion they call these days) there will be a day for concert for dogs only plus the pet owners entry to it!! https://t.co/oWRY0f1M1Z — 馬杜皮萊 (@pillaimk) February 27, 2023

For the unversed, the Mahindra Roots festival brings together artists from all over India to celebrate the nation’s rich cultural diversity and to meet and engage in cross-cultural dialogue. This year, the two-day cultural festival was organised at the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre on February 25 and 26, 2023.

