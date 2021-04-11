Baby Goat Viral Video: Here’s a viral video of a bunch of cute baby goats to beat your lockdown blues. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently shared an adorable video of baby goats being given milk. Posting the video on his Twitter, Anand Mahindra wrote, “It’s supposed to be just a cute animal video but I think the world may have discovered a new form of energy: #tailpower Hitch those wagging tails to a turbine & presto, you have electricity…” Also Read - Baby Goat Born with Human-Face Being Worshipped like God, Pics and Videos Go Viral | Watch

The video tweeted by the billionaire on Saturday has received more than 1.7 lakh views. Also Read - Here's Your Daily Dose of Cuteness! This Viral Video of Adorable Baby Goats Galloping and Playing is Too Hard to Miss

In the video, a group of black-coloured baby goats can be heard bleating. It’s time for breakfast and all the baby goats are running after their caretaker who’s carrying a bucket full of milk bottles. The goats started wagging their tails as soon as their caretaker started placing the milk bottles in their feeding stand. Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Goat Attacks Woman During Selfie Video, Netizens Suggests to Wear a Helmet Next Time| Watch

A few impatient babies tried to get milk from the bottles of others as the caretaker placed all their bottles. Many were overexcited and unable to reach their bottles so they paced around confusingly. The caretaker then picked the ones who didn’t have a bottle and placed them near the empty slots on the stand.

The next bit was the most heartwarming to watch as the little goats were all standing together and sucking on to a milk bottle each while adorably waging their tiny tails.

Watch the viral video below:

It’s supposed to be just a cute animal video but I think the world may have discovered a new form of energy: #tailpower Hitch those wagging tails to a turbine & presto, you have electricity… 😊 pic.twitter.com/7r6m1RjkTn — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 10, 2021

Netizens were in love with how cute the video was. A Twitter replied to the businessman saying surely this ‘new form of energy’ would be innovative technology in power generation.

Here’s how the internet reacted:

Used to wonder why dogs do not wag tails to get rid of flies like cows etc but wags only for — Hinduism4u (@Hinduism4u) April 10, 2021

Also bringing a sense of being organized in middle of chaos..feeding mechanism — Shamik Basu (@basushamik) April 10, 2021

Just wondering if there is any windscreen wiper this fast — Paul MP (@IAmPaulMP) April 10, 2021

So cute!! Wagging their tails. Glad to see this video today, Thank you sir — Ranju (@ironjuicee) April 10, 2021

Surely it would be innovative technology in Power Generation!! Really, very cute… — Parag Shastri (@ParagShastri) April 10, 2021

This will make your day https://t.co/VTo7oYEzJ9 — Reach_RT (@Aratibhat) April 10, 2021