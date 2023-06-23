Home

Viral

Anand Mahindra’s Glimpses Of White House State Dinner Have One ‘Pleasant Surprise’

Anand Mahindra’s Glimpses Of White House State Dinner Have One ‘Pleasant Surprise’

The State Dinner organised for PM Modi at the White House saw the attendance of several prominent names in the Indian business community, including Anand Mahindra.

Indian music seemed to be the theme of the night. (Credits: Twitter)

A star-studded State Dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Thursday night. The event was attended by the who’s who of the Indian business community. Among the attendees were Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Anand Mahindra. The Mahindra Group Chairman shared some photos and videos from the state dinner in Washington and called the music of the evening “a pleasant surprise”. Anand Mahindra dropped some glimpses of the songs being played at the State Dinner.

Anand Mahindra’s Glimpses Of State Dinner

The chairman of Tech Mahindra posted a bunch of videos and images from his visit to the State dinner, to showcase the dominant theme of the evening, which was soulful Indian music. “I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of @PMOIndia at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish.”

You may like to read

I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of @PMOIndia at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish… (1/5) pic.twitter.com/cnNjiE1r6C — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

In the second part of the series, he posted photos of a band welcoming the guests inside the White House. “More welcoming music during the journey inside,” the tycoon wrote.

More welcoming music during the journey inside…(2/5) pic.twitter.com/7Qb8rHuXFu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

He then posted a video of the Marine Band playing the iconic patriotic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon while the attendees were having dinner. “If that tune sounds familiar it’s because it is the Marine band playing ‘Ae mere watan ke logon.’

If that tune sounds familiar it’s because it is the Marine band playing ‘Ae mere watan ke logon.’ (3/5) pic.twitter.com/QIvoEcRUbC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023



Later, he shared the solo performance of the skilled violinist Joshua Bell.

Virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell… (4/5) pic.twitter.com/xCEsg8QDfK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023

In the end, he shared the final performance of the night which was given by the famous Acapella group Penn Masala. The group had also performed at the White House for PM Modi’s arrival.

And to cap it all, the famed A Capella group from U Penn, Penn Masala…(5/5) pic.twitter.com/m218gasyRS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 23, 2023



Twitter Reacts

Twitter users were thankful to Mahindra Chairman, for sharing such beautiful moments of the Indian diaspora on the global stage. One person replied to the posts, “ Thanks for sharing the beautiful moments of affirmation of Bharat on the global stage “

Thanks for sharing the beautiful moments of affirmation of Bharat on the global stage — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 रतन शारदा (@RatanSharda55) June 23, 2023

Another user agreed and said, “Thank you @anandmahindra for sharing ..this gives real goosebumps. Proud feelings and nostalgic.”

Thank you @anandmahindra for sharing ..this gives real goosebumps. Proud feelings and nostalgic. — Nirmalya Mishra 🇮🇳 (@nirmalyamishra) June 23, 2023

What are your thoughts about the musical evening at the State Dinner?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.