Home

Viral

Anand Mahindra shares video of Asias Cleanest Village where cleanliness is a culture; Its name is…, located in…

Anand Mahindra shares video of ‘Asia’s Cleanest Village’ where cleanliness is a culture; Its name is…, located in…

Mahindra praised the villagers, lauding their harmony with nature and their commitment to cleanliness.

For the people of this village, cleanliness is not a campaign; it is a culture.

New Delhi: Leading industrialist Anand Mahindra is very active on social media and often shares inspirational content. In his Monday Motivation post on Monday, 02 March 2026, he shared a video of Mawlynnong village in Meghalaya. Located in the East Khasi Hills district, this village is known as “Asia’s cleanest village.” Mahindra praised the villagers, lauding their harmony with nature and their commitment to cleanliness.

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anu Sharma | Anhad Mathur • Travel | Lifestyle (@thevirgocompass)

What did Anand Mahindra write in his post?

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra wrote, “It takes a village to raise a child.” This proverb reminds us that responsibility is never individual; it is community-based. This idea shapes everyday life in Mawlynnong, Meghalaya.

He further wrote that for the people of this village, cleanliness is not a campaign; it is a culture, rooted in shared duty, respect for nature, and collective dignity. He stressed, “If India is to change its image, it won’t happen just with slogans. It will happen when we understand the true meaning of the saying: Change begins when everyone participates.” For this he appreciated the residents of Mawlynnong and termed them #MondayMotivation.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mawlynnong Village

Mawlynnong is located about 76 kilometers from Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya. It is known as “Asia’s cleanest village.” The uniqueness of this village is that cleanliness is not the responsibility of any one person or organization, but of every villager. Bamboo dustbins are placed everywhere, and the use of plastic is completely banned. The collected waste is converted into compost, which is used in agriculture.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Thevirgocompass: Day 4 NorthEast Unfolded : This is Mawlynnong in Meghalaya. Just 76 kms from Shillong. This village looks like another world.

terance__thapa: Northeast are the cleanliness part of India

hungrycruisers: Wow

beautiful_india_vlog_mss: ❤️❤️❤️awesome

its_me_ankur08: so beautiful place

sarthakkpawarr_: Beautiful

shahenazalijamot: Masha Allah

vrohinton: I can’t wait to visit the Northeast..such a beautiful place and awesome people..I truly wish the rest of India emulates some of the qualities of this beautiful people..

rj_purkhaa: Wow!!

fr.salooni: Peace️

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.