Viral News: Billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra regularly shares posts and videos on his Twitter, which has a following of 9 million, that inspire people. Many times, he also replies to Twitter users, asking him a question or showing him a viral video, with his witty tweets.

Recently, a Twitter user asked the business tycoon about the launch date of the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio and as always, he had a witty reply for him.

When the user asked about when the upcoming Scorpio, a popular SUV offered by his Mahindra & Mahindra Group, will hit the market, Anand Mahindra dodged the question by joking that he would be fired if he told him that. However, the veteran industrialist added that he is as excited about the launch as him.

“Sir please tell me on which date the Scorpio is going to launch because we are waiting for it,” the Twitter user asked him. Replying to the tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman said, “Sshhhh. If I tell you, I’ll be fired… But I can say this much…I’m as excited as you are.”

Sshhhh. If I tell you, I’ll be fired… But I can say this much..I’m as excited as you are… https://t.co/6EnseHYZDE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 6, 2022

Twitter users found Anand Mahindra’s response hilarious. His tweet has received over 2,000 likes and 120 retweets. Some users said no one could fire Anand Mahindra from his own company. Here’s how netizens reacted to Anand Mahindra’s humorous response:

Who will fire your sir, you yourself..??? pic.twitter.com/f4lD2TmXMj — R.V (@R_Vatsh) May 6, 2022

Meanwhile us… who are waiting for XUV300 facelift.. pic.twitter.com/sPLoDGS0uE — Jaideep Negi (@Phoenix2JD) May 6, 2022

Sir new scorpio mai interior improve kra dena pls… bhar se to already mast h scorpio — munish sharma (@besimple24) May 6, 2022

What are your thoughts on this?