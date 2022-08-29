Anand Mahindra urges Nitin Gadkari for more ‘trunnels’: Industrialist Anand Mahindra is often active on social media and his interesting tweets usually go viral. With Earth getting hotter and world leaders taking steps to deal with climate change crisis, Anand Mahindra made a special request to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari which has caught everyone’s attention.Also Read - Man Tags Anand Mahindra On Twitter, What Comes Next Is UNBELIEVABLE

Anand Mahindra’s trunnel request to Nitin Gadkari – What does it mean

Taking to Twitter, the Mahindra Group Chairman said he liked tunnels but would prefer “trunnels” more while requesting Nitin Gadkari to “purposefully” plant trees on the new rural roads that are being built across the country. He had retweeted a video of a tree tunnel – also known as ‘trunnel’ – while making the remark.

“I like tunnels, but frankly, I’d much rather go through this kind of ‘Trunnel’ …

@nitin_gadkari ji, can we plan to purposefully plant some of these trunnels on the new rural roads you are building?,” Anand Mahindra tweeted.

I like tunnels, but frankly, I’d much rather go through this kind of ‘Trunnel’ …@nitin_gadkari ji, can we plan to purposefully plant some of these trunnels on the new rural roads you are building? https://t.co/6cE4njjGGi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2022

In another tweet, Anand Mahindra said, “I learned a new word, thank you. But most languages are complex enough to have many words with different meanings in different contexts. I do hope, Manoj, that you will allow my coinage of ‘Trunnel’ to survive?”

Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘trunnel’ had gone viral on Twitter and netizens shared several photos and videos of similar ‘trunnels’ spread across the country. A trunnel, an amulgation of the words – tree and tunnel, usually refers to roads covered by trees on both sides.

“Well Put 💙 albeit #trunnel is a wooden peg made usually of dry compressed timber so as to swell in its hole when moistened.Kapoho Kalapana Road(Highway 137) “red road’ is perhaps the best country road the Aloha State(Hawaii)

has to offer,including this magical canopy of trees,” a Twitter user replied to Anand Mahindra’s tweet.

Well Put 💙 albeit #trunnel is a wooden peg made usually of dry compressed timber so as to swell in its hole when moistened.Kapoho Kalapana Road(Highway 137) “red road’ is perhaps the best country road the Aloha State(Hawaii)

has to offer,including this magical canopy of trees 💙 pic.twitter.com/wMt5MRxb3M — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) August 27, 2022

Former Union Health Minister Dinesh Trivedi also responded to Anand Mahindra’s ‘trunnel’ request. “If the trees are not strong enough then it could fall on the vehicles and also block the highway. So it all depends on the soil and the weather condition of the area, what type of trees etc . Surely it will look very nice if safety is not an issue,” Dinesh Trivedi posted.

If the trees are not strong enough then it could fall on the vehicles and also block the highway. So it all depends on the soil and the weather condition of the area, what type of trees etc .

Surely it will look very nice if safety is not an issue . — Dinesh Trivedi (@DinTri) August 27, 2022

So do we love tunnels or ‘trunnels’? Leave your comments below!