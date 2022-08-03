Viral News: Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman and one of India’s biggest business tycoon, Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a treasure trove of inspiring, interesting and witty tweets. Mahindra, who is quite active on Twitter, also routinely engages and connects with his followers and replies to their queries. This time, he made a person’s day by his heartwarming reply after the latter tagged Mahindra in a tweet. Notably, C Ashokkumar recently purchased his dream car, a Mahindra XUV700, after 10 years of hard work. He announced the happy news on Twitter and sought ‘blessings’ from industrialist Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of the Mahindra Group.Also Read - 'They Never Gave Up': Anand Mahindra Pays Tribute to Soldiers on 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas | Watch

C Ashokkumar shared a picture with his car and wrote, "After 10 years hard work buy new Mahindra XUV 700 need your blessing sir." He tagged Anand Mahindra in this post. In the picture, he is seen standing next to his new car, which is decorated with a garland.

See the tweet:

@anandmahindra After 10 years hard work buy new Mahindra #XUV700 need ur blessing sir..😍 pic.twitter.com/tdXiBqajK4 — C Ashokkumar (@itsakdmk) July 31, 2022

Well, he wasn’t disappointed. Anand Mahindra responded to his tweet after two days, and his reply has won many hearts online. Mahindra congratulated him and thanked him for choosing a car built by his company. He replied, “Thank you, but it is YOU who have blessed us with your choice…Congratulations on your success that has come from hard work. Happy motoring.”

Thank you, but it is YOU who have blessed us with your choice…Congratulatioms on your success that has come from hard work. Happy motoring. https://t.co/aZyuqOFIa8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 2, 2022

After getting a reply from Mahindra, Ashokkumar thanked him in another tweet. “Thank u so much sir,” he wrote.

The picture has gone viral, and many congratulated Ashokkumar and hailed him for all the hard work and sacrifice. One user wrote, “We totally understand the hardwork part, people who just get things do not value it am sure you would. Drive safe. ” Another commented, “Congrats brother. Drive safe and enjoy your ride.” A third wrote, “Happy for you… we have millions of people working hard everyday… you are the face of all. Many congratulations.” Mahindra’s reply also won the hearts of Twitterati and many thanked him for his sweet gesture.