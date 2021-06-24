New Delhi: Business tycoon Anand Mahindra often shares inspirational as well as funny posts with his followers on Twitter, and this time he has shared a video that is quite different from his previous posts. Mahindra’s latest post shows a video of a bear charging towards people on a bike. From what it appears from Mahindra’s post caption, the video was likely shot in the Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu. The Mahindra group Chairman also tagged the Jawa Motorcycles team and wrote them a quirky suggestion. Also Read - This Student from Kerala Can Draw Caricatures Using Her Hands, Feet and Mouth

The video that has gone viral after Mahindra shared it, appears to have been recorded by the rider who can be heard saying, "Lovely" after he spots a group of three bears sitting in the middle of the road. He posted the video with the caption, "Somewhere in the Nilgiris… Wait till the end of the clip if you want to feel an adrenaline rush…To the @jawamotorcycles team: We need to introduce a 'Bear Charge' warning on our bikes…"

Somewhere in the Nilgiris… Wait till the end of the clip if you want to feel an adrenaline rush…To the @jawamotorcycles team: We need to introduce a ‘Bear Charge’ warning on our bikes… pic.twitter.com/Zy24TuBroF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2021

The video begins with a scenic and peaceful view of the tea garden and lavender flowers on the roadside as the biker made his way through the hilly roads. Suddenly he spots three bears sitting on the road and was forced to stop and watch them from a distance. The biker continues to wait for a while, when out of a sudden, one of the bears starts charging towards the biker and that’s when the video ends.