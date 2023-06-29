Home

Viral

Anand Mahindra’s Video Of Staircase Closet Goes Viral, Inspires Netizens

Anand Mahindra posted a video featuring architects installing an open cabinet beneath a staircase and said he loved this space-saving idea.

Video highlighted a space utilisation technique that maximises the functionality of an underutilised area. (Credits: Twitter)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for sharing videos that showcase innovative designs and creative solutions. In his latest video shared on Wednesday, Mahindra featured a group of architects demonstrating the installation of an open cabinet beneath a staircase. The video highlighted a space utilisation technique that maximises the functionality of an often-underutilised area. Mahindra’s consistent sharing of such videos reflects his appreciation for unique designs and his interest in promoting inventive ideas. Mahindra’s tweet has garnered immense popularity as he shared a captivating clip along with a witty caption that pays homage to the iconic TV series, Star Trek.

Expressing his admiration, Mahindra stated, “I love this. Space…(Saving)… The final frontier… With apologies to Star Trek.”

The tweet quickly gained thousands of likes and caught the attention of many users, who were inspired to share their own photos and videos showcasing ingenious space-saving techniques implemented beneath their staircases at home.

I love this. Space…(Saving)… The final frontier… With apologies to Star Trek. pic.twitter.com/6fefxYWizH — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 28, 2023

One user shared a video featuring the clever utilisation of their village home’s staircase as a storage space. They mentioned that just today, they were working alongside their carpenter to make adjustments to the shelves. They emphasised that village households often require different and larger storage solutions due to the abundance of items that need to be accommodated.

Mahindra’s tweet has inspired many people to get creative. Users have been sharing photos and videos of their own space-saving methods, showcasing their creativity and resourcefulness.

The tweet has sparked a sense of community engagement and encouraged others to find unique ways to optimise space in their homes. It has become a popular trend on social media, capturing the attention of users and highlighting the clever ways people can make the most of their living spaces.

