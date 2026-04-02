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Anant Ambani Bathroom Gadgets: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambanis son Anant Ambani has these 3 unique gadgets in his bathroom, they are…

Anant Ambani Bathroom Gadgets: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani has these 3 unique gadgets in his bathroom, they are…

Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is often in the news headlines due to his lavishly lifestyle or due to his unique ventures, such as Vantara.

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani’s 5 extravagant possessions – luxurious villa, rare watches and…

Who doesn’t know Mukesh Ambani? Well, Mukesh Ambani, one of India’s wealthiest individuals, does not need an introduction. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. From his luxurious home, Antilia, to his motivational quotes, everything related to the Ambanis grabs media attention and the spotlight.

Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, is often in the news headlines due to his lavish lifestyle or due to his unique ventures, such as Vantara. Recently, a short clip went viral showcasing some smart and high-end gadgets installed in his bathroom. While at first glance these features may seem purely luxurious, what truly stands out is their practicality and purpose.

What athe 3 Smart Gadgets in Anant Ambani’s Bathroom?

In addition to being functional and attractive, these items also prove that having a smart home is now a desirable addition to your home! There are many benefits related to making small changes in the efficiency and comfort of your home, including upgrading your bathroom. Here are three of the many products you may want to consider adding to your bathroom:

Why Are these bathroom Gadgets So Unique?

The Automatic Touchless Faucet: This is a handy faucet that you don’t need to touch; when you put your hands near it, it automatically turns on and off as you do so. It helps you conserve water since you don’t have to touch it at all. Cleanliness is maintained as one doesn’t touch the device. The battery lasts around 3 months on one full charge. Since conserving water is especially important today, this product will definitely help promote that.

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Drain Hair Catcher: Hair can frequently become trapped in the drain at home, leading to water backing up and creating a mess. This small drain cover is a quick solution to this issue. It is put over the drain and catches hair and debris from falling into the toilet bowl. Cleaning it later is easy! Using a drain cover will help to eliminate clogging, so any time cleaning is easier, you won’t have odors or dirty toilets.

Touchless UV Toothbrush Sanitizer – The toothbrush we use every day may be exposed to numerous germs just by lying on the counter or shelf near the sink or toilet. The solution to this problem is a UV toothbrush sanitizer that protects your toothbrush from germs. The sanitizer is easier to use than you may think; simply place the toothbrush inside, and the UV light effectively cleans your toothbrush of all of the germs, keeping your toothbrush hygienic and safe from bacteria.

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