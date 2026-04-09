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Anant Ambanis birthday: Jaipurs Hathi Gaon organises grand event to celebrate the day; heres how elephants were part of it | Watch viral video

Anant Ambani’s birthday: Jaipur’s Hathi Gaon organises grand event to celebrate the day; here’s how elephants were part of it | Watch viral video

Anant Ambani's birthday was celebrated in Jaipur's Hathi Gaon on February 9. Scroll down to read details.

Anant Ambani's birthday: Jaipur's Hathi Gaon organises grand event to celebrate the day (Representational Image)

Anant Ambani’s Birthday: A unique celebration happened in Jaipur’s Hathi Gaon (Elephant Village) on the occasion of the birthday of the executive director of Reliance Industries, Anant Ambani. The event was a massive celebration, as it had many extraordinary moments. The cake-cutting ceremony was performed by three elephants with the help of their trunks. This turned the celebration into a rare and heartwarming event. The event was organised by the Hathi Gaon Vikas Samiti, and a great fruit feast was also prepared for the elephants. Alongside this, the mahouts were honoured for caring for the animals. You can check out a glimpse of the celebrations in the viral video here.

Who is Anant Ambani?

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of the Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani. He’s the executive director of Reliance Industries. Ambani leads multiple business operations in the industry and is popular for his love for animals.

Anant Ambani’s birthday celebration

The birthday of Anant Ambani falls on April 10. As the event is just around the corner, a grand event was organised at the Hathi Gaon in Jaipur, which witnessed a massive crowd. The event was set up by the Hathi Gaon Vikas Samiti, in which a grand feast for the animals was also arranged.

Viral video

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | A special event was organised at Jaipur’s Hathi Gaon (Elephant Village) to celebrate Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani’s birthday tomorow, who is known for his love for animals. pic.twitter.com/PvaILoK2Kk — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2026

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The video was shared on X by ANI with the caption, “A special event was organised at Jaipur’s Hathi Gaon (Elephant Village) to celebrate Reliance Industries Limited Executive Director Anant Ambani’s birthday tomorrow, who is known for his love for animals.”

Anant Ambani’s family

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. He’s married to Radhika Merchant. The two siblings of Ambani are Akash Ambani, who’s married to Shloka Mehta, and Isha Ambani, who’s married to Anand Piramal.

The wedding of Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant was a grand event in 2024, which was a grand event. He also runs Vantara in Jamnaghar, which is a popular animal rescue centre.

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