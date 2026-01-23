Home

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant stay at this resort in Maldives? Grand villa costs Rs 32 lakh a night — Check videos here

Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant reportedly stayed at the ultra-luxurious Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi in Maldives. the resort has grand villas that cost Rs 32 lakh a night.

Where do Ambanis stay in Maldives? Mukesh Ambani is one of the world’s richest man and the richest in India. He and his family lives in one of the most expensive private homes in the world – Antilia, which is located in Mumbai. The Ambanis are known for their ultra luxurious lifestyle and grand celebrations. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, whose wedding made headlines across all over and counted as one of the most expensive wedding ceremonies in the world, again in news. But this time for their ultra luxurious vacation. The couple reportedly vacationing at the world-renowned Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. Lets know more.

Where do Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Stay In Maldives?

Anant and Radhika reportedly flew to the Maldives and are vacationing at the world-renowned Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son’s Boeing 737 private jet reportedly landed in the Maldives on January 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi (@waldorfastoriamaldives)



According to Hotelier Maldives’s Instagram post, the power couple chose the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi as their stay. The luxurious resort offers exclusive amenities such as private villas, personal concierge service etc.

A Glimpse Of The Villas

The resort’s villas are famous for their services, luxurious rooms, private plunge pools or hammock beds and are considered the finest in the archipelago.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi’s Villas Cost

According to Makemytrip.com, the most modest villa is the ‘King Reef Villa ‘. The resort with a pool for two adults starts at ‘ Rs 2,83,602 per night plus ₹ 44,850 taxes and fees.’ Second is a beach villa – starts at ‘ Rs 2,83,602 per night plus ₹ 44,850 taxes and fees’, which costs Rs 3,02,829 plus Rs 47,743 taxes and fees per night. ‘Two queen-bedded overwater villa costs over Rs 2,90,479 plus Rs 83,367 taxes for a single night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi (@waldorfastoriamaldives)



The elites come here access 11 specialty dining venues, including Terra, an intimate treetop dining experience where guests eat in bamboo pods at the island’s highest point. The Ledge by Dave Pynt – an Australian barbecue-style restaurant from the chef behind Singapore’s Michelin-starred Burnt Ends – is another highlight.

The grandest villa starts at ‘ Rs 28,26,407 plus Rs 4,27,400 per night’. These villa have three luxury bedrooms and two pools.

