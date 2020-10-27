New Delhi: A huge outrage broke out after singer-songwriter Ananya Birla accused a top US restaurant of being “racist” and allegedly throwing her family out of their premises. Also Read - Ananya Birla Accuses US Restaurant of 'Racism', Says 'They Threw My Family Out'

The 26-year-old daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla group, broke her silence on Twitter tagging Scopa Italian Roots restaurant, an Italian-American dining place. Also Read - India-Born Sikh Taxi Driver Verbally & Physically Abused by Passengers in UK, Called 'Taliban'

”This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay”, she said in a tweet. She received immense support from Twitter users. Also Read - Beyonce Sharma Jayegi Row: Even Ishaan Khatter Feels It's 'Not Racist', Says Issue Blown Out of Proportion

Ananya is daughter to billionaire entrepreneur Kumar Mangalam Birla and educationist and mental health activist Neerja Birla.

She is currently attached with music label Universal Music India and has released several hit songs like Hold On, Better and Circles. She released her debut EP called Fingerprint in May last year.

Ananya also runs a microfinance company called Svatantra Microfin, which provides financial aid to women in rural India.

She featured in GQ’s list of Most Influential Indians in the year 2018.