New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna, has vowed to defend her country and fight off ‘Vladimir Putin’s Army’. Taking to Instagram, Lenna, who won the Miss Ukraine competition in 2015 has posted an image of herself with an assault rifle, wearing military gear. She announced her decision to join the country’s resistance against Russian troops alongside two hashtags – stand with Ukraine and hands-off Ukraine.Also Read - From Milk To Wheat: What Has Gotten Costlier In Your Kitchen Owing To Russia Ukraine War?

“Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!” the former beauty queen shared in an Instagram story. She also extended her support to the Ukrainian President and shared a photo of soldiers walking with Zelensky and hailed him as a “true and strong leader”. In one of the posts, she asked her countrymen to take down road signs in order to make it difficult for Russian troops to navigate the country. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: Tipplers Pour Russian Vodka Down The Drain - Viral Video

This is not the first time she has been pictured with a gun. In her previous posts, Anastasiia Lenna can be seen training with weapons in wooded arenas and indoor training grounds. “The invaders will die on our Ukrainian lands! Wait and see! Please, share more information about this situation! Support Ukraine! Stop russian aggression! You can help us! Anyone who wants to join the defense of security in Europe and the world can come and stand side by side with Ukrainians against the invaders of the 21st century. Ask your embassy”, she shared.

Who is Anastasiia Lenna?