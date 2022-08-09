Sualkuchi: It is said that ‘Love is blind, and sees no limits or boundaries’. However, a teenage girl in Assam took this adage too far when she embarked upon a rather bizarre and extreme step to prove her love. In a bid to make a grand gesture for her love, a 15-year-old girl in Sualkuchi district of Assam injected her boyfriend’s HIV-positive blood into her body.Also Read - Pehla Pyaar Achha Hota Hai: Venkaiah Naidu's 'First Love' Exchange With AAP's Raghav Chadha Amuses Twitter | Watch

According to a Kalinga TV report, the HIV-positive youth who hails from Satdola in Hajo fell in love with the 15-year-old girl via Facebook. Soon their love got string and their bond got deeper. They were so much in love that they could not stay without one another. The couple had been together for the last three years before the girl took this extreme step. Reportedly, the girl had also tried to flee with her lover multiple times in the past. However, she was always brought back home by her parents.

However, this time, she did something which nobody could have imagined. The girl injected herself with blood taken from her lover, who had HIV, using a syringe.

The doctors are currently keeping an eye on the girl while Hajo police has detained the boyfriend. The girl’s family also initiated legal proceedings against her lover. Meanwhile, the news has exploded on Twitter and people can’t believe what they just read. People were appalled to see how teens can go to any extent without thinking about repercussions. Some were plain amused and shared memes and jokes.

One user wrote, “Prem andha lula langda hota hai.” Another commented, “Pyar ek bimari hai ..pr itni buri bimari.”

Anything extreme is insanity, even love. https://t.co/smYBT7FecL — ABDULLA MADUMOOLE ಅಬ್ದುಲ್ಲ ಮಾದುಮೂಲೆ (@AMadumool) August 8, 2022

Madness in disguised… https://t.co/44QAR9hv4Z — IBRAHIM BUKAR NAMBA (@Valleh_Kirawa) August 7, 2022

Subah se lekar shaam tak, Shaam se lekar raat tak

HIV se lekar AIDS tak, Symptoms se lekr bed rest tak

“Tujhe pyaar krenge”

“Tujhe pyaar krenge”

😂😂😂 — Numan Ashraف (@T_AshrafNuman) August 7, 2022

WT actual F. Pyaar me kitni taaqat hai, zara ab dekhein. — Severus Snape (@SyltherinSnape) August 7, 2022

