Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is being hailed on social media after he asked his convoy of vehicles to make way for an ambulance. Notably, the ambulance was carrying a man, who was injured in a road accident, to the Vijayawada ESI hospital. Also Read - Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Stops Cavalcade After Seeing Injured E-Rickshaw Driver, Helps Him Reach Hospital

The incident happened on Wednesday when Reddy, who was returning from the Vijayawada Airport to his residence, noticed an ambulance tailing the convoy. He spotted the ambulance behind his long convoy of vehicles between Gudavalli and Nidamanuru.

Understanding the urgency, he immediately ordered his security personnel to slow down the vehicles on one side of the road so that the ambulance could pass.

Convoy of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) gives way to an ambulance in Vijayawada. #PathToLife pic.twitter.com/rpOKdZ3j1s — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay07) September 2, 2020

Officials said the ambulance was carrying a man identified as Chaparthina Shekar, who was severely injured in an accident while travelling from Uyyuru to Gannavaram on a bike.

Jagan Reddy’s gesture was praised by the netizens with some of them saying all the VIPs should follow the example set by him.

Jagan Garu stopped his convoy to give way for ambulance and a life was saved by this gesture.

When Chandrababu was the CM He stopped ambulance for his convoy, a patient at Kakinada died due to @ncbn's act.

The difference between PEOPLE's CM and MEDIA MADE ex CM is apparent. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) September 3, 2020

A month back, in a similar gesture, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had stopped his cavalcade after seeing an injured e-rickshaw driver lying on the road and helped him reach a hospital.

He then directed Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav to ensure that the driver received the required treatment immediately.