Going beyond his call of duty, a police constable in Andhra Pradesh rescued two persons and carried them on his back after they fainted during their foot march to Tirumala on a forest route. A very small number of devotees walk barefoot to Tirumala Lord Balaji temple through a deep forest way, known as ‘Annamayya Root’. Also Read - 92-Year-OId Man All Set to Run TCS World 10K Marathon, Says He Wants to be a Role Model For Youngsters

The incident happened on Wednesday, after 58-year-old Mangi Nageswaramma fainted while walking up the Tirumala hills. Nageswaramma reportedly suffered from high blood pressure and was unable to walk further. That’s when police constable Sheikh Arshad decided to carry her on his shoulders and walked for almost six kilometres where there is no pucca road. There he found a vehicle which took her to a nearby hospital. Also Read - Put Your Best Foot Forward This Durga Puja, Take Fashion Inspiration from These Bollywood Divas

Prior to that, Arshad carried another senior citizen named Nageswara Rao through the same forest road during the day time on Wednesday. Lord Balaji’s devotees lauded the services Arshad rendered to those two people. Also Read - Sri Lankan PM offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Hailing his gesture, the official Twitter handle of the Andhra Pradesh police shared a picture of Arshad carrying the elderly pilgrim and wrote, “#APPolice serves with pride & care: DGP lauds the gesture of on-duty constable Sheik Arshad for rescuing a 58 y/o lady pilgrim who fainted while walking up Tirumala hills by carrying her on his back for 6km to get medical aid. An inspirational act reflecting his devotion to duty.”

#APPolice serves with pride & care: DGP lauds the gesture of on-duty constable Sheik Arshad for rescuing a 58 y/o lady pilgrim who fainted while walking up Tirumala hills by carrying her on his back for 6km to get medical aid. An inspirational act reflecting his devotion to duty. pic.twitter.com/VnbxB6BERa — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) December 24, 2020

Many on social media also hailed the constable for going beyond his call of duty and helping people in need:

This is called humanity. This is the real India..👌👍🙏🙏 — Syed Imamuddin (@imamuddin786) December 24, 2020

This is our real Hero. Hatsoff to you Sheik Arshad. — Shashank Tiwari (@Shashank92pccs2) December 24, 2020