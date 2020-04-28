Hyderabad: As alcohol and weed supplies run dry across the country due to the coronavirus lockdown, many people in desperation are trying different ways to score cannabis to get high. In one such similar incident, Recently, an unidentified drug smuggler sneaked some cannabis from the US to India, that too in a sleeping bag! Also Read - Hyderabad Paan Vendor Arrested for Selling Weed Chocolates, Over 200 Flavours Seized

As per a Vice report, around 1.7 kg of cannabis worth Rs 9 lakh was dispatched to India in a parcel containing two sleeping bags and boxes of vacuum cleaners via international postal service.

However, given the high levels of security, The Foreign Postal Office and Courier Terminal at Chennai noticed something suspicious after the bags emanated a strong ‘weedy’ smell.

On opening the sleeping bags, officials found two plastic bags containing greenish dried flower pods concealed inside while the box too contained four plastic bags carrying the same.

The police is now on the lookout for the person to whom the parcel was addressed to. Notably, the parcel was consigned to a person based in Annavaram, East Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh.

”This was a registered parcel and the Consignor was a company and the consignee was an individual in Andhra Pradesh. This is our first seizure during the lockdown period. Contraband does get caught at the Foreign post office, we had made seizures of lethal drugs in the recent past as well. But in this case, the drug is coming from the USA, where it is legalized in many states,” Rajan Chaudhary, Commissioner of Customs Chennai Airport told WION.

Meanwhile, the cannabis was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Authorities said that the parcel was consigned from Vancouver city in the Washington State of USA., where the use of cannabis for recreational purpose is legal.