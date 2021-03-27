Hyderabad: A teacher in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district was suspended after his habit of drinking at school and misbehaving with students came to light through a viral video. The secondary grade school teacher, identified as K Koteswara Rao, works at Mandal Parishad Primary School at Krishnapuram in Palaka mandal. Also Read - Student Kills Self After Being Sexually Abused by Female Teacher in Chhattisgarh, Accused Arrested

He was accused of frequently consuming alcohol during school hours in front of students. Frustrated with the teacher's behavior, the students complained to their parents about his behavior.

Recently, a video went viral on social media that shows Rao eating in the staff room with a liquor bottle on his table. He was seen abusing a parent who confronted him. He even dared the parent to record a video of him as he offered to undress in front of her.

When the woman encouraged students to speak out against the teacher, one of the students said Rao asked him to strip as punishment.

The students claimed that Rao even had liquor bottles hidden in the bathroom and used to drink from them regularly. One of the students also said that Road would become vulgar and behave in an obscene manner after getting drunk.

“We gathered video evidence and complained to the education officials because it is such a bad influence on children,” a parent said.

Rao was suspended on Friday and the Mandal Revenue Officer has issued a memo demanding an explanation from him.