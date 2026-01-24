Home

Andhra Pradesh off-duty woman constable clears traffic with baby in arms; receives appreciation from AP Home Minister | Watch viral videos

The woman constable works at Rangampeta police station in the East Godavari district. The Home Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Anitha Vangalapudi, hosted the constable at her house too. Scroll down to watch the video.

Images: X (videograb)

Viral news: When the general public is slowly losing trust in the police, a heartwarming video from Andhra Pradesh is getting attention for all the right reasons. The video features an off-duty woman constable, named Amudala Jaya Shanti, carrying her baby. If you’re still not aware of what the video is about, we’re here to help. The off-duty woman constable, while carrying her baby, ensures that the traffic gets cleared, giving way to an ambulance. The woman constable works at Rangampeta police station in the East Godavari district. The Home Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Anitha Vangalapudi, hosted the constable at her house too. You can watch both the viral videos here.

A woman constable clears traffic

The viral video features an off-duty woman constable standing at the busy road, carrying her baby in her arms. She was not on duty during the time but still chose to direct the traffic for clearance. The video has struck a chord online, as she’s seen managing both her responsibilities with grace. She is seen giving gestures to the bikers with confidence to ensure that every vehicle on the road remains safe and the traffic keeps flowing smoothly. People appreciated the presence of the off-duty woman constable and said that not only were her actions professional, but they also highlighted her concern for the safety of the public.

Viral video of an off-duty woman constable clearing traffic

Saluting the spirit of service shown by a woman constable from Rangampeta PS. Even while off duty, carrying her baby, she stepped in to clear traffic on the Kakinada–Samarlakota road and ensured ambulances could move. This is policing beyond the call of duty. pic.twitter.com/tp2dRdUX0N — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) January 18, 2026

The video was shared on X with the caption, “Saluting the spirit of service shown by a woman constable from Rangampeta PS. Even while off duty, carrying her baby, she stepped in to clear traffic on the Kakinada–Samarlakota road and ensured ambulances could move. This is policing beyond the call of duty.”

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister hosted the woman constable

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi on X shared the video with the caption, “Jayashanthi garu’s family members, who cleared traffic with a baby in arms, were hosted with hospitality. We promise to stand by her support.”

