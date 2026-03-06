Home

₹1.99 crore power bill for empty house? Samarlakota woman’s shocking electricity bill leaves locals and officials surprised

A woman in Andhra Pradesh’s Samarlakota was shocked after receiving an electricity bill of ₹1.99 crore for a vacant house. Officials later blamed a technical glitch and corrected it to ₹147.

1.99 crore electricity bill

A bizarre case has surfaced from Samarlakota of Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district where the residents have received an electricity bill amounting to nearly ₹1.99 crore while nobody resides in the house.

Nearly ₹1.99 Crore Electricity Bill Shock for Residents

The huge electricity bill has been sent to Dasari Durga of TIDCO Colony in Samarlakota district. NewsNC reported that Durga had checked her electricity bill online when she saw the amount flashing on her phone screen and got stunned to see ₹1,99,81,809 written against her electricity bill charges. Locals Baffled as Complaint Received About Huge Electricity Bill for empty house.

Further, the locals were baffled when they came to know that there has been such a huge electricity bill amount for an empty house.

Not Residing In Flat Yet Bill Amount Shows in Crores

As per reports, Durga nor her family has been residing in her TIDCO flat for some time now. When Durga received the electricity bill through online, it showed that the amount was running into crores.

Neighbors and Family Confused After Seeing Such a Huge Bill Amount

Neighbours and relatives of Durga couldn’t believe what they were seeing after coming to know about such an incident.

Reportedly, Dasari Durga’s relatives rushed to the local electricity department office nearby to sort out the matter.

Technical Fault to Blame For Generation Of Bill Worth Crores

Meanwhile, after receiving the complaint the authorities from Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (EPDCL) reached the spot. After verification, EPDCL officials informed that this happened because of a technical fault at the time of the new electricity meter’s installation.

Due to this technical error, such a humongous amount was generated on Dasari Durga’s electricity bill.

New Bill Sent With Actual Amount Durga Had To Pay Was ₹147

After sorting out the matter electricity department officials canceled the previous bill and generated a new bill. Durga had to pay just ₹147 for her electricity bill.

