On Camera: Andhra Woman, Her Lover Tonsured And Paraded Over Extramarital Affair; 10 Held

New Delhi: A woman and her lover were tonsured, beaten and paraded in a village of Sri Sathyasai district in Andhra Pradesh by the man’s wife and in-laws over their alleged alleged extramarital affair, police said on Wednesday, adding that 10 people have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Monday.

According to the police, 30-year-old Hussain and his paramour Shabana (32) were partially tonsured by the former’s wife Nazia (24) and her family members after she found out about her alleged extramarital affair. The accused also tied their hands, garlanded with shoes, and paraded the lovers on the streets of Tilak Nagar in Lepakshi village in the afternoon.

“Hussain is in an alleged illegal relationship with Shabana and because of this reason, Hussain’s wife went to the place where Shabana was residing and tonsured both of them and paraded them in the town,” Hindupur sub-divisional police officer P Kanjakshan told news agency PTI.

Nazia’s family also filmed the act of tonsuring Hussain and Shabana and shared the video on social media platforms. The video has now gone viral on social media platforms and also shows Shabana being kicked and roughed up during the incident.

A woman and a man's half of hair was chopped-off by her husband and in-laws and ties sandals around necks and paraded in the village, as a punishment on the suspicion of having an illicit relationship with him, in Lepakshi mandal of Sri Sathya Sai dist. #AndhraPradesh #Inhuman pic.twitter.com/2uMvHZ77vb — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 4, 2023

The duo were later taken to Hussain’s native village Utukuru in Parigi mandal in an auto-rickshaw where the locals caught hold of Nazia and her family members and handed them over to police, Kanjakshan said.

Following the incident, police registered a zero FIR under various Indian Penal Code sections such as 506, 355, 323 and others at Parigi mandal. Ten people have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

“We have arrested 10 persons on Tuesday at Lepakshi bus stop near Rehmatpur circle in Hindupur town and remanded them,” Sri Satyasai district Superintendent of Police S V Madhava Reddy told PTI.

Nazia and nine of her relatives were arrested under various IPC Sections.

They were booked for illegal trespass, confinement, wrongful restraint, outraging the modesty and other crimes while the FIR has been transferred to the exact jurisdiction of Hindupur 1 Town police station, he said.

As per the police, Hussain’s wife and his in-laws had warned him and Bhanu, who got separated from her husband Irfan two years ago, to mend their ways and end the affair, multiple times. But they did not heed to it, which led to the family imposing crude justice on the two persons.

According to police, Shabana got separated from her husband two years ago.

(With PTI inputs)

