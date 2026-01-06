Home

A case has been registered against the staff members dancing inside the temple premises under the provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Andhra temple staff's vulgar dance goes viral; case registered, staff to face...

Viral news: A video from Andhra Pradesh’s temple has recently gone viral across social media platforms. It shows the staff members of the temple dancing to the filmy Bollywood songs and item songs inside the temple premises, which has gone viral. The video is from the celebrations of the New Year, as per the reports, and a case has already been registered under the relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Temple staff members dance inside the temple premises

The staff members of the Mallikarjuna Annasatra were dancing to filmy songs inside the temple premises. The free food service centre is attached to the Srisailam Mallikarjuna Annasatra temple. According to the officials, it’s strictly prohibited to indulge in such activities inside the temple premises.

Temple authorities on staff members’ dance

The Srisailam Mallikarjuna Annasatra temple’s authorities said, “The accused staff members are alleged to have performed vulgar dances within the premises of the sacred pilgrimage centre, which hurt the religious sentiments of devotees. They added, “Despite clear instructions from temple authorities, the staff allegedly ignored rules and decorum during the New Year period, causing outrage among devotees.”

Case registered against temple staff members

Now, a case has been registered against the staff members dancing inside the temple premises under the provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police also mentioned that the case was registered by the Chief Security Officer Babu. Adding to this, they highlighted that an inquiry had already been formed against the staff members. The staff members involved in the incident had already been removed from their duties.

