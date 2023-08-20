Home

‘NEVER Swim Away’: Shark Diver Explains How To Prevent, Survive Shark Attacks | Watch

Andriana Fragola is marine biologist, being a Miami native; she has been swimming with sharks since she was little.

Andriana believes the key to understanding sharks is by their body language. (Image: Screengrab)

Are you scared of going for a swim or surfing the waves in the ocean for the fear of bloodthirsty sharks that may be lurking beneath the waves at your favourite beach? Then you are in dire need of expert advice on how to prevent and survive a shark attack. Marine biologist and shark diver Andriana Fragola is one such expert who has extensively studied these murderous sea predators. In a Facebook video, Fragola gives key pointers on how to do this.

In the video, Andriana, who is seen swimming alongside a giant shark, provides some expert advice on how to read a shark’s body language and use non-verbal ques to let the beast know that you are a predator not a prey. This way, Andriana claims, the shark will back off.

Here are some key points you can do if you encounter a shark:

When the shark gets closer, reach out your hand and locks your elbow. Then press your hand down, flat on top of the shark’s head and follow through while pushing your body over and away from the predator.

ALWAYS maintain eye contact

Keep moving and looking around, this lets the shark know that you are not some dumb prey but and aware predator.

Don’t make splashing noises. The splashing motion makes the shark feel that you are an injured struggling prey and increases the chances of it attacking you.

If you are planning to surf, don’t buy a board with brighter and higher contrast colours like pink or yellow, etc. These eye-catching colours more likely to attract a shark than a surf board with darker rims.

Be aware of migratory seasons during which many species of sharks move closer to the shore.

Whatever you do, DO NOT swim away.

Andriana believes the key to understanding sharks is to focus on their body language.

“Being able to learn more about sharks and putting myself in those situations to learn more, and just experience them, and then start to teach people, and grow just our knowledge about sharks is something that I’ve become really passionate for,” Fragola said, according to New York Post.

Andriana said through her learning, she’s been able to pick up on patterns that have helped her identify sharks’ movements.

“You can tell what sorts of behaviors are kind of telling you what they might do next,” she believes.

