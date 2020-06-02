New Delhi: As the anti-China sentiment grows in India over a border dispute, an Android app that claims to identify China-made apps on your smartphone, has gone viral. The application, developed by OneTouchAppLabs, based in Jaipur, identifies all China-made apps in a user’s phone and provides a simple UI to remove them. Also Read - Viral Video: Sonam Wangchuk Urges Indians to Boycott Chinese Goods, Inspiration Behind '3 Idiots' Says 'Use Wallet Power'
Topping the charts on the Google Play Store, the app has been downloaded over two million times since its launch on May 17 and is still going strong.
The app has also largely received positive reviews with 4.9 rating on the Google Play Store. However, it’s not available for Apple devices yet.
How does it work?
The app is free to download on Google Play Store, does not require more than 3.5 MB space in the phone, and does not even require a login.
After you download the app, hit the scan button, and the app will show you a list of Chinese apps on your phone like TikTok, ShareIt, CamScanner, etc. The users then have to click on the apps shown in the results and uninstall.
If you have no apps from Chinese companies on your phone, it says “You are awesome, No China app found in your system”.
However, the makers of the app say that it has been developed for ‘educational purposes’ and they do not force/motivate any user to delete any app.
Given the India-China border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the app is becoming extremely popular in India. People on Twitter also endorsed the app and urged others to download it:
A few days ago, Sonam Wangchuk, whose work inspired actor Amir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’, urged Indians to boycott everything Chinese to take revenge for rising tensions between India and China.
Following his advice, model and actor Milind Soman announced he will no longer use Chinese video-making app TikTok.