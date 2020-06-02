New Delhi: As the anti-China sentiment grows in India over a border dispute, an Android app that claims to identify China-made apps on your smartphone, has gone viral. The application, developed by OneTouchAppLabs, based in Jaipur, identifies all China-made apps in a user’s phone and provides a simple UI to remove them. Also Read - Viral Video: Sonam Wangchuk Urges Indians to Boycott Chinese Goods, Inspiration Behind '3 Idiots' Says 'Use Wallet Power'

Topping the charts on the Google Play Store, the app has been downloaded over two million times since its launch on May 17 and is still going strong.

The app has also largely received positive reviews with 4.9 rating on the Google Play Store. However, it’s not available for Apple devices yet.

How does it work?

The app is free to download on Google Play Store, does not require more than 3.5 MB space in the phone, and does not even require a login.

After you download the app, hit the scan button, and the app will show you a list of Chinese apps on your phone like TikTok, ShareIt, CamScanner, etc. The users then have to click on the apps shown in the results and uninstall.

If you have no apps from Chinese companies on your phone, it says “You are awesome, No China app found in your system”.

However, the makers of the app say that it has been developed for ‘educational purposes’ and they do not force/motivate any user to delete any app.

Given the India-China border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the app is becoming extremely popular in India. People on Twitter also endorsed the app and urged others to download it:

This App, Remove China Apps, is developed as a result for rage against China. This App helps us to identify and delete 'Made in China' Apps.

Anti-Chinese sentiments are soaring in country due to

-Spread of Virus

-Ind-China Border Brawl#IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/cUnODma4AN — Udit bengani (@udit_bengani) June 1, 2020

I found this app 'Remove China App' really useful. It scans and removes any Chinese app. Remember, each Chinese app is sponsoring a bullet for Chinese army indirectly. Install it and remove them! RT plz#BoycottChineseProducts #BoycottMadeInChinahttps://t.co/909tJD6LUC pic.twitter.com/sXAod9AiA5 — Vikas Pandey (@MODIfiedVikas) May 29, 2020

Tried this new app by "OneTouch AppLabs" called "Remove China Apps" and found this atleast!

Stand together with @Wangchuk66 , #RemoveChinese from our lives. pic.twitter.com/7hSYvNvjFu — 𝙰𝙳𝙸𝚃𝚈𝙰 𝚂𝙷𝚄𝙺𝙻𝙰 (@OfficeOfAdi) June 1, 2020

It’s time to remove some apps from your phone and switch to better alternatives.#RemoveChinaApps #BoycottChineseProducts pic.twitter.com/hr1P0wkTrI — suraj kumar (@bhagatsuraj15) May 31, 2020

on a very serious note, guys please delete these chinese apps from your phone. by using them, you’re just giving china the money to exploit your own country. it’s not that difficult, there are many other alts. please share this with your friends as well before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/42p3OmMVgk — raj rajawat (@_rajrajawat_) May 31, 2020

A few days ago, Sonam Wangchuk, whose work inspired actor Amir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’, urged Indians to boycott everything Chinese to take revenge for rising tensions between India and China.

Following his advice, model and actor Milind Soman announced he will no longer use Chinese video-making app TikTok.