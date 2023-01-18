Home

Her statement from the speech, “Ugly truth is violence in homes is normalized in our country,” sounds true for almost any country.

Angelina Jolie Speech From February 2022 On Domestic Violence And Abusive Relations Goes Viral | WATCH (Image: Twitter/@liliandaisies)

Angelina Jolie Speech: Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie is one of the most prominent figures in the industry. The actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian is a distinguished recipient of an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards and has been named Hollywood’s highest-paid actress multiple times. Apart from the entertainment industry, Jolie is well-known for her humanitarian efforts and promotes various causes, including conservation, education, and women’s rights. However, her personal life has not been a fairy tale because of her relationships, marriages, and health issues. She is divorced from actors Jonny Lee Miller, Billy Bob Thornton, and Brad Pitt.

On February 9, 2022, Angelina Jolie delivered a plaintive, touching speech on the issue of domestic violence where she urged the US Senate to vote in the favour of renewing the Violence Against Women Act.

Now, as on January 18, 2023, the speech is going viral and is all over the net space. It is shared on Twitter by @liliandaisies with the caption: “this speech by angelina jolie about domestic violence and child abuse is so powerful. and she and her children are among the millions of victims and survivors who had to suffer abuse in silence.”

WATCH THE SPEECH VIDEO CLIP HERE

this speech by angelina jolie about domestic violence and child abuse is so powerful. and she and her children are among the millions of victims and survivors who had to suffer abuse in silence. pic.twitter.com/Cm9ImtzwnW — lilian (@liliandaisies) January 14, 2023

As Angelina said, “The reason that many people struggle to leave abusive situations is that they’ve been made to feel worthless,” kind of sums up the trials and tribulations of almost every victim of domestic violence and abusive relationships.

