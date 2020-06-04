Despite laws banning the evil practice, the dowry system continues to shame India, a painful reminder that nothing much has changed in our society. What’s more is that if the groom’s demands are not met, women are beaten, tortured, and even killed. Also Read - #JusticeForKirti: Young Woman in UP's Sambhal Murdered For Dowry, Her Sister Seeks Justice For Her

In another shameful incident regarding the abhorrent practice, a man in Uttar Pradesh was so angry at not receiving a bike as dowry, that put his wife’s “honour on sale”.

According to Outlook India, Puneet who hails from UP’s Thuthia village was quite unhappy after his demand for a motorcycle was not fulfilled by his in-laws. Taking out all his frustration on his wife, he started harassing and beating her following which she decided to go back to her parents’ house.

This upset him all the more and he decided to take revenge by posting his wife’s picture on social media along with her phone number. He then went on to ask strangers to pay money to talk to her and ask her for sex.

The woman started getting obscene calls and lodged a complaint with the Cyber Cell. Jumping into action, the police arrested Puneet and registered a complaint in the matter.

“We arrested Puneet on Monday and he has been sent to jail. This is an unusual case of crime against women and we will ensure strict punishment for the accused,” Sanjay Singh, PRO in the SP office said.

Extremely deplorable!