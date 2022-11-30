Angry Elephant Runs After People Trying To Chase It Away In Assam, Watch Viral Video

The group of people could be seen running away as the elephant ran after them furiously.

Trending News: A group of people in Rongjuli in Goalpara in Assam, on Tuesday evening, chased off a herd of elephants away from a residential area. The elephants, from the nearby jungle area, had made their way to the residential area and damaged paddy crops. They had come in search of food and shelter, according to news agency ANI.

After that, one of the elephants attempted to chase off the people who were trying to make the wild tusker go away. The group of people could be seen running away as the elephant ran after them furiously, but only to scare them off, not to harm them. The elephant then left the field and went back towards its herd.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF WILD ELEPHANT CHASING PEOPLE IN ASSAM HERE:

#WATCH | A wild elephant chases off people while they attempted to chase it away from a residential area last evening in Rongjuli, Goalpara in Assam Locals say that a herd of around 40 wild elephants from a nearby jungle took shelter here in search of food & damaged paddy crops. pic.twitter.com/j3X7zPkxRc — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022



Earlier, in Assam, a wild tusker was found dead in the Goalpara district, a forest official said. According to police, locals spotted the carcass of an elephant in a paddy field in the Joyramkuchi area under the Lakhipur forest range in the lower Assam district and informed forest officials.

As per the locals, a herd of wild elephants probably came out from the forest in search of food. The Lakhipur Forest Range Officer, Dhruba Dutta speaking about the incident said, “the exact cause of the elephant`s death is yet to be ascertained”.

About the possibility of death by electrocution, Dutta said, “We have not found any electricity connection in this paddy field, so there is no question about electrocution”.

