Angry Rhinoceros Tosses Up Warthog Many Feet Up Like A Toy: Watch
In the animal kingdom, power is the name of the game. The powerful suppresses the weak and this is how it goes on. The video we are sharing here shows a rhinoceros munching on a pile of grass and two warthogs are also eating from it, though keeping their distance up to the edge of the pile. Suddenly, the rhinoceros tosses up one of the two warthogs and tosses it up with great power. The warthog is flung to a good height and falls back on its back.
The video is shared on Twitter by Terrifying Nature @TerrifyingNatur with the caption, “Why ??😱😱”
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Why ??😱😱 pic.twitter.com/XcpHLmF4Vu
— Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) April 24, 2023
That must have been a very bad experience for the warthog. After all, a fully-grown rhinoceros weighs at least 1000 kg and go up to a massive weight of 5000 kg and they are the second largest land animals, behind only the elephants.
The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.
Phillip ♐ @Phil39618: Different species. Rhino and Warthog.
James “JD” Pulley @PulleysPalace: Exactly 💯 %
Jnlnncln @jnicoln: @ExplainThisBob
Bob Is Here To Explain @ExplainThisBob: Automated There is no need to worry! This is a question and doesn’t have an answer.
King Pounding @KingPounding: Because peace was never an option 😂
Alt-Indie Media @AltIndieMedia: DID HE DIE?
Chris O @ChrisOlle231: Rhino vs Wild Boar! Not a chance for WB.
Sofa King @malonership: Monday out they’re bullying little weekend vibes
BekaBOY🇺🇦0.1 @barackmtulo: 2 Seconds before death
Chuckles @Chuckles405: Food
Francisco Florez @PaquitoFlorez: Maybe Pumba farts
Ice_Stackkz @Ice_Stackkz: Savage 😂😂
FreddyB. @fjl_777: pretty sure…bro got a lesson learned from this🤣if he can walk again
AlRaz @Raz81o4874o: The one on the left got it right 👍🏾
Ghaith Shaaban @ghaith_shaaban: Because he can.
Shruti @Shruti92774455: That was rude
