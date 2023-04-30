Home

Angry Rhinoceros Tosses Up Warthog Many Feet Up Like A Toy: Watch

In the animal kingdom, power is the name of the game. The powerful suppresses the weak and this is how it goes on. The video we are sharing here shows a rhinoceros munching on a pile of grass and two warthogs are also eating from it, though keeping their distance up to the edge of the pile. Suddenly, the rhinoceros tosses up one of the two warthogs and tosses it up with great power. The warthog is flung to a good height and falls back on its back.

The video is shared on Twitter by Terrifying Nature @TerrifyingNatur with the caption, “Why ??😱😱”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

That must have been a very bad experience for the warthog. After all, a fully-grown rhinoceros weighs at least 1000 kg and go up to a massive weight of 5000 kg and they are the second largest land animals, behind only the elephants.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Phillip ♐ @Phil39618: Different species. Rhino and Warthog.

James “JD” Pulley @PulleysPalace: Exactly 💯 %

Jnlnncln @jnicoln: @ExplainThisBob

Bob Is Here To Explain @ExplainThisBob: Automated There is no need to worry! This is a question and doesn’t have an answer.

King Pounding @KingPounding: Because peace was never an option 😂

Alt-Indie Media @AltIndieMedia: DID HE DIE?

Chris O @ChrisOlle231: Rhino vs Wild Boar! Not a chance for WB.

Sofa King @malonership: Monday out they’re bullying little weekend vibes

BekaBOY🇺🇦0.1 @barackmtulo: 2 Seconds before death

Chuckles @Chuckles405: Food

Francisco Florez @PaquitoFlorez: Maybe Pumba farts

Ice_Stackkz @Ice_Stackkz: Savage 😂😂

FreddyB. @fjl_777: pretty sure…bro got a lesson learned from this🤣if he can walk again

AlRaz @Raz81o4874o: The one on the left got it right 👍🏾

Ghaith Shaaban @ghaith_shaaban: Because he can.

Shruti @Shruti92774455: That was rude

