Anil Agarwal’s London home is not ordinary – Watch how a grand banquet hall transforms into a swimming pool

Step inside billionaire Anil Agarwal’s stunning London mansion featuring a banquet hall that turns into a swimming pool, showcasing luxury living, smart design, and the remarkable journey of the Vedanta chairman.

Anil Agarwal’s London mansion stuns the internet with a hidden swimming pool beneath a grand banquet hall, showcasing next-level luxury and smart design.

Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal’s house in London is one of the finest mansions that one would ever wish to own. Built for his daughter Rejiya on a grand scale, this lavish property features Indian elements of interior design, amenities of a lifetime and perhaps a unique swimming pool. Check out his incredible mansion right now!

Journey from Bihar to Britain: Introducing Anil Agarwal

Agarwal was born on September 3, 1954, in Patna, Bihar to middle-class parents. Dropping out of school to join his father’s business selling aluminium conductor-deposit wires, the young Agarwal ventured out to Mumbai when he was just 19 years old in hopes of starting his career in trading and manufacturing industries.

This decision ended up paying off big time as Agarwal went on to establish the multinational mining and metals giant called Vedanta Resources Ltd. (earlier known as Vedanta Aluminium Ltd.). The company has operations across the world in zinc, aluminium, copper and even has business divisions dealing in power generation and oil.

Aged 72 now, Anil Agarwal is the chairman and owner of Vedanta Resources and one of India’s leading industrialists today. He is reported to have a net worth between $4.2-4.9 billion (about ₹3.66 lakh crore) and ranks among the world’s wealthiest NRIs.

Walkthrough: The Billionaire’s Banquet Hall That Becomes a Pool

Agarwal’s 20-bedroom mansion is situated in none other than London’s upscale Mayfair neighbourhood and has been the subject of several articles and headlines. Designed to accommodate Agarwal’s daughter and her family, the most popular feature of the property is surely its banquet hall.

This room, according to sources, can double up as a swimming pool when needed. Beneath its marble floors lies a spacious pool which fills up when guests finish dining and mingle around the floor-made curtains. Engineers devised this mechanism by installing a massive marble slab which moves downwards when required, while simultaneously flooding the pool with pristine water from its built-in reservoir.

In addition to acting as a functional pool space, the banquet hall is used to host bhajans, meetings and dinners with friends and family. As you might’ve guessed, spacious is an understatement.

A Victorian-Style Glass Conservatory Too

The house also features an expansive glass conservatory with Victorian-style detailing which guests and residents of the house can enjoy like an indoor garden. Warm sunlight floods the entire room, complementing its lush foliage and indoor water fountain.

Residents have reportedly enjoyed sipping their morning tea in the garden-room while reading a newspaper or letting their minds wander. In times of distress, meditation also finds a place here. If that wasn’t enough to wow you, take a look at some of the interior decorations and flooring throughout the house which was custom-made with Indian influences in mind.

Not your average billionaire: His philanthropic work

Agarwal made headlines recently when he reaffirmed his pledge to donate more than 75% of his wealth to philanthropic causes. He said as much in honour of his late son Agnivesh, who passed away in April this year.

Some of his notable donations have gone towards funding education, women’s empowerment and improving public health in India. A self-made man himself, Agarwal continues to inspire others by showing how wealth can be used as a force for good.

