Animal Babies Rescued In Delhi By Wildlife SOS

After a thorough on-site medical examination, the bat has been kept under medical observation by the NGO’s veterinary team.

Animal Babies Rescued: In a remarkable display of prompt action, Wildlife SOS successfully rescued a 4-month-old baby Rhesus macaque with hand and leg injuries from Saket and a cold-stressed baby bat from Vasant Kunj in separate incidents in Delhi. Both the baby animals are currently undergoing treatment by the NGO’s veterinary team.

Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit recently rescued a baby monkey in Saket, New Delhi, after receiving a call from concerned citizens on its 24×7 emergency rescue helpline (+91 9871963535). The two-member rescue team, equipped with specialised gear, safely extricated the baby monkey who had sustained minor injuries on its left hand and right foot. Identified to be a four-month-old male infant, the monkey is currently under the NGO’s expert medical care.

In a parallel incident, a baby bat found itself unable to fly due to cold stress after entering a residence in Vasant Kunj. After receiving the rescue call on its emergency rescue helpline, a two-member rescue team of the NGO responded promptly, rescuing the bat from its predicament. After a thorough on-site medical examination, the bat has been kept under medical observation by the NGO’s veterinary team.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “Delhi’s urban wildlife is forever grappling with the changing nature of the city’s landscape. These rescues underscore the challenges of adaptability animals face in urban environments, which often leads to conflicts.”

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director-Special Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “Both the baby monkey and bat are under our care. The monkey has injuries in its left hand and right foot and is undergoing medical treatment, while the bat is receiving care for cold stress. Our team is closely monitoring their progress and are hopeful of their recovery.”

