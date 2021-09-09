Shivamogga: A shocking incident has been reported from Karnataka’s Shivamogga district where a total of 150 stray dogs have been allegedly buried alive, as said by the police on Wednesday. As per the FIR, the stray animals were buried in a pit that was approximately 15-20 feet deep. The bizarre incident has been reported in Ranganathapuram within the limits of Kambadaalalu-Hosur gram panchayat near Bhadravathi town. All the dogs were found dead when the police arrived at the location.Also Read - Karnataka Issues Fresh Guidelines; Bans Animal Slaughter, Sale of Meat on Ganesh Chaturthi

The investigations revealed that the incident occurred on September 4. The miscreants have allegedly buried the dogs in the Tammadihalli forest area. The locals, who heard the dogs barks constantly, became a little suspicious of the sudden silence. Later the locals briefed the incident to the animal rights activists. But the mishappening incident came into the light only when the animal rights activists came to visit the spot. Also Read - Ahead of Wedding Season, PETA Campaigns For Horse-Free Baraat Ceremony; Highlights Animal Cruelty

Bhadravathi Rural police have taken up the case. Though the reason is yet to be discovered, the preliminary investigation revealed that the contractor, who was in charge of the neutering process of the dogs, executed this act to save money. Also Read - ‘Gamocha is Basically an Animal’: Teacher Calls Assam Culture Symbol an Animal, Netizens Give Slow Claps

Neutering is a surgical procedure where the male dog’s reproductive part is removed, making the animal incapable of reproducing. Previously, the dogs were picked and abandoned in distant local areas. But this time, the police have suspected that the dogs were caught, buried to keep them within the limit of the Kambadaalalu-Hosur gram panchayat.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code(IPC) Section 11(Treating animals cruelly) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees).

A similar incident occurred in August where 38 monkeys were found dead in a village situated in the Hasan district of Karnataka. The monkeys were allegedly being shifted to a forest area in gunny bags; under which they died of suffocation. The Karnataka High court took immediate probe of the incident and advised the state government to take actions against the culprits. The police have arrested a total of seven people till now.