Animal Lovers Mourn Tragic Death Of Elephant Noor Jehan At Karachi Zoo: Watch

Mahouts feed elephant Noor Jehan at the Karachi Zoo in Karachi on April 18, 2023. (Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

On Saturday, when Pakistan was celebrating Eid, the scene at the Karachi Zoo was somber and sad as Noor Jehan, the 17-year-old African elephant who had gained international attention after developing multiple health complications died.

Noor Jehan had become the focus of the attention of not just Pakistanis but also international animal lovers and rights activists too and the news of her death has come as a shock to them.

A video of the deceased Noor Jehan was released on April 20 by AFP News Agency according to which animal experts were to decide in the coming days whether the 17-year-old pachyderm needs to be euthanised after she collapsed in its pen last week and has since failed to stand up.

Now that she is dead and gone, the debate over euthanizing her is over.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE – VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED

VIDEO: Animal experts will decide in coming days whether an ailing African elephant – 17-year-old Noor Jehan – at a zoo in Pakistan needs to be euthanised after it collapsed in its pen last week and has since failed to stand up, officials say pic.twitter.com/3urmjr39nW — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 20, 2023

There have been allegations of negligence on the part of the zoo authorities and people are demanding that the place is shut.

Four Paws, the global animal welfare organisation based in Vienna, Austria, had been attending to Noor Jehan since 2021 and recommended relocating Noor Jehan and her companion Madhubala to a species-appropriate place that fulfills international standards.

