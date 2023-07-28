Home

Cuteness Alert! Watch Baby Panda Needs Hug After a Fall, Internet Says ‘Fell on Purpose’

Viral Video: If there is the competition of cutest among animals’ pandas will definitely be in the top five position because of their innocent and adorable actions that always bring a big smile on our faces.

This incredibly cute video is so captivating that you'll want to watch it on repeat. | Photo: Instagram @ theexoticidiot

This Baby Panda’s Video Is All Over: Motherly love is considered the purest form of love and mothers can go to any extent to safeguard their little ones. This is love which is not restricted to humans and animals also have the same feeling as shown in this viral video in which a cute panda can be seen asking for a motherly hug from its caretaker.

If there is competition for the cutest among animals’ pandas will definitely be in the top five positions because of their innocent and adorable actions that always bring a big smile to our faces. Videos of these black and white furry animals always go viral on the internet. They are always seen rolling, falling and slipping in the videos which always create a buzz on the social media platforms. These furry animals are also known for their stubbornness and attaching to their handlers or caretakers.

On a similar vein, a video of a baby panda asking for a hug from its caretaker has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

In a heartwarming video shared on Instagram by @theexoticidiot, a baby panda displays its adorable cuddliness and accidentally falls to the ground. The caretaker swiftly rushes to pick the little one up, but what follows will truly melt the hearts of the viewers. The baby panda lovingly hugs the caretaker, who responds by gently caressing its back.

Watch The Adorable Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by why you should have an animal (@theexoticidiot)

This incredibly cute video is so captivating that you’ll want to watch it on repeat. Within just a few days of the share, the viral clip has already amassed an astounding 5 lakh views and received 458K likes.

Netizens React To Video

The clip prompted users to share their thoughts in the comment sections. Most of the users filled the comment section with laughter emoticons, while others just cracked jokes on the poor Panda.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“The pandas are falling over on purpose just to get hugs,” a user commented.

“I’m gonna try this and see if it works for me.” Another said.

“Can’t get much cuter than that!!” the third user wrote.

“Ok now I wanna quit my full-time job & wanna be a Panda Nanny,” another said.

“When will we realize pandas are actively trying to go extinct and our efforts to save them are. Not appreciated,” a user commented.

“Are we just not going to talk about how the last video is literally a stuffed animal,” another said.

So, what are your thoughts about the video?

