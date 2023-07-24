Home

‘Anju Will Return To India On Aug 20; No Plans To Get Married,’ Says Pakistani Man Nasrullah

Nasrullah has given an affidavit to local authorities stating that there is no love angle to their friendship.

Anju travelled to Pakistan from India via the Wagah-Attari border. (Twitter)

Anju Nasrullah Story: The latest news coming from Pakistan in a way “confirms” that Anju, the Married Indian woman who crossed over to the country will not be marrying her “rumoured” lover Nasrullah. This was corroborated by the man himself, as reported by PTI.

29-year-old Nasrullah said that Anju, 34, and mother of two, travelled legally to a remote village in Pakistan and will return to India on August 20 when her visa expires, dismissing reports of any love angle.

The two reportedly became friends on Facebook in 2019.

Anju was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.

Nasrullah, who is a science graduate, has given an affidavit to local authorities stating that there is no love angle to their friendship, and Anju will return to India on August 20 adding that she will not move out of the Upper Dir district.

“Anju is on a visit to Pakistan and we have no plan to marry,” Nasrallah told PTI over the phone from village Kulsho in the district, some 300 km from Peshawar.

“She will go back to her country on August 20 after her visa expires,” he said, adding that “Anju is living in a separate room of his home with the other female members of my family,” he said.

Anju travelled on a valid Pakistani visa where she visited the Upper Dir district of Pakistan’s tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet Nasrullah.

According to an official document of the Ministry of Interior sent to Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi, the chancery was informed that it had been decided to grant a 30-day visa to Anju, valid for Upper Dir only.

“She will definitely go back on August 20 as per her visa documents,” said police officer Mushtaq.

Anju travelled to Pakistan from India via the Wagah-Attari border.

(With PTI inputs)

