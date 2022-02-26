New Delhi: As Russia continues to wage war against Ukraine, famous hacker group ‘Anonymous’ is doing its bit in helping the war-torn country by taking down Russian government websites. The Anonymous Collective officially declared a “cyber war” against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration when the Russian invasion in Ukraine was about to begin on February 24. “The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government,” Anonymous said in a tweet on Friday.Also Read - Ukrainian Soldier Blows Himself Up On Bridge To Stop Russian Advance In Kherson Region

The Anonymous collective is officially in cyber war against the Russian government. #Anonymous #Ukraine — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) February 24, 2022

The hacking collective’s goal, according to international media, is to deactivate several Russian government websites.

The group now claims to have taken down a number of Russian government websites.

“Anonymous collective has taken down the website of the Russian propaganda channel RT News,” it said in a tweet, confirming the RT.com hack.

The #Anonymous collective has taken down the website of the #Russian propaganda station RT News. — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) February 24, 2022

According to sources, RT.com and a number of other websites were targeted in a broad denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. However, the website or RT news was back online shortly after it was taken down.

The Russian government’s websites, the Kremlin, the Duma, and the Ministry of Defense were all hit by the hacker collective’s ‘cyber attack.’

The Russian Ministry of Defense website is down. #Anonymous #Ukraine — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) February 25, 2022

Several users reported that the websites targeted by the gang slowed down and went offline for long periods of time during the day on social media networks.

The #Anonymous collective has leaked the database of the Russian Ministry of Defense website. #Ukraine — Anonymous (@YourAnonOne) February 25, 2022

In a series of tweets, the group made it clear that it was opposed to Putin’s recent actions against Ukraine.