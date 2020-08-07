In a massive data breach, United States-based chipmaker Intel has been hacked, and 20 gigabytes of confidential files and intellectual property leaked online by the anonymous hacker. Also Read - Personal Details of 3 Crore Indian Job Seekers Posted on Hacking Forum: Reports

Many of the files in the 20GB folder allegedly “have NOT been published ANYWHERE before and are classified as confidential, under NDA or Intel Restricted Secret.”

A report from Tom’s Hardware states that the hacker has shared the link to a 20GB file-sharing folder that allegedly contains chip engineering files apparently stolen from Intel earlier this year in a Twitter post. The password-protected zips in the folder may be accessed using either “Intel123” or “intel123” as the password, which may have been set by Intel itself.

The folder which is now going viral on social media is named – “Intel exconfidential Lake Platform Release ;)”, originally shared on Telegram.

The anonymous leaker said more files will be shared soon, and “the future parts of this leak will have even juicier and more classified stuff.”

Intel replied to the data breach, saying the company was investigating this situation.

“The information appears to come from the Intel Resource and Design Center, which hosts information for use by our customers, partners and other external parties who have registered for access. We believe an individual with access downloaded and shared this data,” the company was quoted as saying in the report.

(With IANS inputs)