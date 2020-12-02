Dehradun: Recently, there has been a spate of leopard sightings reported from different parts of the country. After Guwahati and Ghaziabad, now a leopard was spotted at Dehradun’s Jollygrant Airport on Tuesday creating a scare among the airport staff. Also Read - Panic in Guwahati After Leopard Enters Girls' Hostel & Gets Trapped Under Sofa, Caught After 3 Hours

The incident came to light after a CISF jawan at the airport spotted a wild animal jumping over the boundary walls into the premises and hiding itself in a pipe near the new terminal building on Tuesday morning, Jollygrant Airport Director G K Gautam said.

Though the big cat could not immediately be identified because of the distance, the airport authorities informed the Thano range of Dehradun forest division about the incident. The pipe was shut on either side to ensure that the wild animal does not come out.

However, flight operations remained unaffected at the airport which is surrounded by reserve forest areas on three sides, Gautam said.