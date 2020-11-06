Up till now, we have believed that Earth is the only habitable planet in the Universe, but a new survey says there might be a lot more! Our galaxy holds at least an estimated 300 million of these potentially habitable worlds, according to new research using data from NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope. Also Read - 'I Voted Today': Astronaut Kate Rubins Casts Her Vote in The US Elections From Space | Here's How
This means that half the stars similar in temperature to our Sun could have a rocky planet capable of supporting liquid water on its surface.
"Some of these exoplanets could even be our interstellar neighbours, with at least four potentially within 30 light-years of our Sun and the closest likely to be at most about 20 light-years from us. These are the minimum numbers of such planets based on the most conservative estimate that 7% of Sun-like stars host such worlds. However, at the average expected rate of 50%, there could be many more," reports NASA's Ames Research Center.
The research comes after astronomers estimated the number of these planets using data from NASA’s planet-hunting Kepler spacecraft.
“Somewhere, on some other planet orbiting some very distant star, maybe in another galaxy, there could well be entities that are at least as intelligent as we are, and are interested in science. It is not impossible,” 1969 Nobel-Prize laureate, physicist Murray Gell-Mann said.