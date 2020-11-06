Up till now, we have believed that Earth is the only habitable planet in the Universe, but a new survey says there might be a lot more! Our galaxy holds at least an estimated 300 million of these potentially habitable worlds, according to new research using data from NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope. Also Read - 'I Voted Today': Astronaut Kate Rubins Casts Her Vote in The US Elections From Space | Here's How

This means that half the stars similar in temperature to our Sun could have a rocky planet capable of supporting liquid water on its surface.