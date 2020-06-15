Kolkata: E-commerce sites have sure been goofing up a lot, lately! After the lotion-headphones blunder, Amazon has goofed up yet again and this time a man in Kolkata is at the receiving end. Also Read - Man Orders Rs 300 Lotion Online, Gets Bose Earbuds Worth Rs 19,000 Instead; Amazon Says 'Keep It'

On Saturday, Kolkata resident Sutirtha Das was shocked after he received a copy of ‘Bhagavad Gita’ when, in fact, he had ordered a copy of The Communist Manifesto by Friedrich Engels and Karl Marx.

Das had placed an order for the Communist Manifesto on Wednesday and the book was delivered to his residence on Saturday, but he couldn’t receive it in person as he was in office.

When he came back home, he opened the package and was surprised to find an “old, brown” Penguin copy of the abridged version of Gita.

He narrated the ordeal in a Facebook post, “Last Wednesday that is June 10, I found the ‘Communist Manifesto’ being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 90. I quickly paid upfront and ordered the book. Immediately I received a message that the book will be delivered to be on Friday or Saturday,” Das wrote in his post.

“On Saturday morning, I received a message from Amazon saying that my book is out for delivery and around 2 PM, when I was in my office, I got notified that my order has been delivered. When I came back in the evening, I found out that my ‘Communist Manifesto’ has somehow become an English copy of ‘Bhagavad Gita’,” he further said.

Just like this one, there have been several instances of wrong delivery by the E-commerce platforms. A few days back, a man in Pune ordered a skin lotion through Amazon for Rs 300, but received Bose headphones worth nearly Rs 19,000 instead.