Mumbai: India's second mysterious monolith was spotted in Mumbai's Bandra area this week. A monolith, which is a sheet metal structure that has mysteriously appeared and disappeared across the world, was seen at Joggers Park in suburban Bandra on Wednesday.

Local corporator Asif Zakeria tweeted about it in the morning and shared a few images of the triangular prism-shaped structure, around seven feet tall.

"It has numbers on side of it let's try & figure out what they mean," he said in the tweet.

It’s here! Mysterious #monolith appeared in #Mumbai! Check it out at Joggers Park Bandra! It has numbers on side of it let’s try & figure out what they mean Don’t know how long it will be there but cant wait to get a picture with it! @mybmcWardHW @mybmc @AUThackeray @INCMumbai pic.twitter.com/x7FU6q5j1i — Asif Zakaria (@Asif_Zakaria) March 10, 2021

This is the second such installation that has appeared in the country after one was spotted in a garden in Ahmedabad last December.

The first Monolith was discovered in a remote canyon in Utah in the US. Similar structures were spotted in around 30 countries, offering some distraction and solace to the coronavirus-ravaged world.

In a press release, Zakeria said the numbers etched on one of the panels offer a coded message about nature and wildlife conservation.

Visited the mysterious #Monolith appeared at #JoggersPark , It has created some buzz with residents as they try to figure out what the inscribed numbers mean. Don’t know how long it will be there go check it out! @mybmcWardHW@mybmc pic.twitter.com/tukbf2Vp5g — Asif Zakaria (@Asif_Zakaria) March 10, 2021

Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation did not offer any comment about the installation coming up in the popular garden.

(With inputs from PTI)