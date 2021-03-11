Mumbai: India’s second mysterious monolith was spotted in Mumbai’s Bandra area this week. A monolith, which is a sheet metal structure that has mysteriously appeared and disappeared across the world, was seen at Joggers Park in suburban Bandra on Wednesday. Also Read - India's First Monolith Spotted in Symphony Forest Park in Gujarat With THIS Message
Local corporator Asif Zakeria tweeted about it in the morning and shared a few images of the triangular prism-shaped structure, around seven feet tall. Also Read - Mystery Goes On: After Europe and US, Another Metal Monolith Crops Up in Poland
Monolith in Joggers Park, Bandra (Photo: Twitter/@Asif_Zakaria)
“It has numbers on side of it let’s try & figure out what they mean,” he said in the tweet. Also Read - 'Bahubali's monolithic statue reminds one of heights human ingenuity can reach'
This is the second such installation that has appeared in the country after one was spotted in a garden in Ahmedabad last December.
The first Monolith was discovered in a remote canyon in Utah in the US. Similar structures were spotted in around 30 countries, offering some distraction and solace to the coronavirus-ravaged world.
In a press release, Zakeria said the numbers etched on one of the panels offer a coded message about nature and wildlife conservation.
Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation did not offer any comment about the installation coming up in the popular garden.
(With inputs from PTI)