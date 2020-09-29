In yet another shame for India, a 20-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning. The woman had been struggling for life for two weeks with critical injuries, multiple fractures, her tongue cut off, and her spinal cord and neck damaged. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Woman, Gangraped Two Weeks Ago in Hathras Village, Dies in Delhi Hospital

Soon after, angry netizens flocked Twitter to demand justice for her and questioned when will these horrible crimes against girls stop in our country? Lashing at the authorities, people demanded to know how many girls need to sacrifice their lives for India to enact a harsh law for a heinous crime like rape?

Actress Kangana Ranaut wrote, ”Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters #RIPManishaValmiki”

Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters #RIPManishaValmiki — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the rape victim’s family has accused the Uttar Pradesh police of not helping them initially but reacting only after public outrage. Though the accused have been arrested, many demand them to be hanged and want UP CM Yogi Adityanath to be answerable for such horrible crimes in his state.

Here’s how others reacted:

Gave to @KanganaTeam a Y+ security, What did the government give to the daughter of Hathras❓ No woman is safe in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath should resign as Chief Minister in view of increasing criminal incidents in UP#RIPManishaValmiki pic.twitter.com/PahsnM2QEm — Deepak Khatri (@Deepakkhatri812) September 29, 2020

I dont think so she will get justice seeing the past incidents These rapists will get a good stay in jail with good food. This is why there is no fear in people's mind before doing such disgusting things #RIPManishaValmiki #JusticeForManishaValmiki — Aɾʝυɳ(Sιԃ💛CSK) (@ArjYou_) September 29, 2020

@smritiirani being a woman, how can you tolerate the crimes that are happening in your own BJP ruled state UP? Why no questions to UP govt?

Why no demand for resignation of Yogi?

Why so selective? Why so greedy for power and politics? Shame on you. #RIPManishaValmiki — ABD (@QuarantinedABD) September 29, 2020

Immediately give such punishment to the rapists,so that they can get justice,who are the victims of all this,so that no one can shame humanity again.#RIPManishaValmiki @suryapsingh_IAS @HansrajMeena @YashMeghwal @r9_tv pic.twitter.com/jCyoDVGhTN — Abhishek Singh (@reporter_abhi) September 29, 2020

The Hathras Dalit Girl Gangrape Survivor is No More.

Alas ! the system has failed us all yet again.😢 #RIPManishaValmiki — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) September 29, 2020

We are demand immediately Shoot these rapists publicly. Demand you? RT you demand justice for Manisha.#RIPManishaValmiki pic.twitter.com/dPWlOfyxyO — Pushpendra Kulshreshtha (@iArmySupporter) September 29, 2020

It makes my blood boil. I don't want to believe this, but it's true. Human beings have turned into vultures. The moment they find a lonely girl, they just grab her.

A new case everyday.

A new story of barbarism.#JusticeForManishaValmiki#RIPManishaValmiki pic.twitter.com/jAxuj3E5wd — Neha Beniwal (@NehaBeniwal18) September 29, 2020

Gangrαped, tongue cut, spine broken, deαd.

Everyday we have a new Manisha.

Not even one govt gives exemplary punishment to rαpists to create fear.

Not even one court does speedy justice.

People outrage only when rαpist is not of own religion.

What to expect?#RIPManishaValmiki pic.twitter.com/RLA5uAs0BS — Sandeep Choudhary (@Sandeepnewsman) September 29, 2020

Another young Girl has lost her life to rape. Does Modi care? 🔸Why are 90% of Nirbhaya funds unused? 🔸Where are Fast Track Courts & One Stop Centres? 🔸Why BJP defended rapists Sengar & Chinmayanand? Adityanath is the WORST CM but paid Media praises him#RIPManishaValmiki — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 29, 2020

SHAME

How Can MANISHA Rest In Peace When Her Rapist Are Roaming Out Freely

Everytime A Girl Is Been Raped And Then People Shout For Justice And After Few Days Everything Gets Normal.

Because Our Government Delays Justice #RIPManishaValmiki — Prabh Gill (@PrabhGillMusic) September 29, 2020

Today we have Become Ashamed again and Huminity As well. Once again got News of Another #Nirbhaya 19 year old Dalit Girl was Brutally Gang Raped in Hathras. We are Shaken by Manisha's Death.. #ShameOnYouHathrasPolice #nomercyforrapists #RIPManishaValmiki pic.twitter.com/VGHFZPLkIA — Jalisha Yadav (@Jalishayadav1) September 29, 2020

🔸How many Girls need to sacrifice their lives to establish justice? 🔸Her tongue was cut off, Her neck & spinal cord was broken brutally Gang rape of 18 year old girl who was fighting for her life is no more😢 #RIPManishaValmiki#JusticeForManisha @MahilaCongress @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/czT5VG31J9 — Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) (@seethakkaMLA) September 29, 2020

According to a statement by the victim’s brother, his sister and his mother were cutting grass in the fields when nearly five men approached from behind. They grabbed his sister by her dupatta and dragged her inside the bajra field and raped her.