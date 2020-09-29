In yet another shame for India, a 20-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning. The woman had been struggling for life for two weeks with critical injuries, multiple fractures, her tongue cut off, and her spinal cord and neck damaged. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Woman, Gangraped Two Weeks Ago in Hathras Village, Dies in Delhi Hospital
Soon after, angry netizens flocked Twitter to demand justice for her and questioned when will these horrible crimes against girls stop in our country? Lashing at the authorities, people demanded to know how many girls need to sacrifice their lives for India to enact a harsh law for a heinous crime like rape?
Actress Kangana Ranaut wrote, ”Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters #RIPManishaValmiki”
Meanwhile, the rape victim’s family has accused the Uttar Pradesh police of not helping them initially but reacting only after public outrage. Though the accused have been arrested, many demand them to be hanged and want UP CM Yogi Adityanath to be answerable for such horrible crimes in his state.
Here’s how others reacted:
According to a statement by the victim’s brother, his sister and his mother were cutting grass in the fields when nearly five men approached from behind. They grabbed his sister by her dupatta and dragged her inside the bajra field and raped her.