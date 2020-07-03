New Delhi: After achieving 100% punctuality for the first time in its history on July 1, the Indian railways has made yet another record! The Indian Railways on Thursday ran ‘SheshNaag’, a 2.8 Km long freight train, making its the longest train ever to run on Indian Railways. Also Read - Indian Railways Invites Bid For Pvt Players in Passenger Train Operation | Objective to Introduce Modern Technology, Reduce Travel Time

Notably, the 2.8-kilometer-long train was made by amalgamating four empty BOXN rakes powered by four sets of electric locomotives. The train will be operated specifically by the South East Central Railway (SECR), Nagpur Division.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Ministry of Railways shared a 2 minute and 19 seconds long video of the train crossing a platform and wrote, ”Indian Railways breaks another record. Operates ‘SheshNaag’, a 2.8 Km long train amalgamating 4 empty BOXN rakes, powered by 4 sets of electric locomotives. ‘SheshNaag’ is the longest train ever to run on Indian Railways.”

Indian Railways breaks another record. Operates 'SheshNaag', a 2.8 Km long train amalgamating 4 empty BOXN rakes, powered by 4 sets of electric locomotives 'SheshNaag' is the longest train ever to run on Indian Railways. pic.twitter.com/t3fKKVJSkJ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 2, 2020

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted about the same and wrote that the experiment of attaching multiple rakes of freight trains together and transporting them from one place to another has been successful.

Meanwhile, Twitterati was quite impressed and many marveled at the length of the freight train:

That's equivalent to 139+ cricket pitches stitched together wicket to wicket. Amazing feat. — Amma Pakoda (@ammapakoda) July 2, 2020

A record for Indian Railways, take pride.

Congrats. — JP (@palakkadan) July 3, 2020

तारीफे काबिल योजना, कुछ नया दिख पहली बार — Rakesh Vishwakarma (@log2rkv) July 2, 2020

Bhaiyya ye train khatm q nahin hoti — SHAIKH WASEEM (@shaikh__waseem) July 2, 2020

Excellent. The train load has increased by combing the takes. — Narendra Singh (@Narendr46688522) July 2, 2020

2.8 kms!!!!!! I dont wanna be waiting at the crossingfor this train 🤓 — Rawat Sahil (@hrt2mouth) July 2, 2020

Prior to this, Railways had run ‘Super Anaconda’ between the Bilaspur and Chakradharpur divisions. On June 30, the SECR joined and ran three trains carrying more than 1,500 tonnes in a ‘Super Anaconda’ formation.

A video was also shared with the caption, ”Taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains, Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining & running 3 loaded trains (more than 15000 tonnes) in ‘Anaconda’ formation through Bilaspur & Chakradharpur divisions.”

Taking a big leap in reducing the transit time of freight trains, Bilaspur division of SECR broke yet another frontier by joining & running 3 loaded trains (more than 15000 tonnes) in 'Anaconda' formation through Bilaspur & Chakradharpur divisions. pic.twitter.com/5lZlQHDpkI — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 30, 2020

As the usual passenger trains are not running in full capacity due to coronavirus, the Railways is currently prioritising the movement of freight trains in its network.