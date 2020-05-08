Aurangabad: While the country was still reeling from the shock of the Vizag gas leak incident, another tragedy struck India this morning. On Friday, 17 migrant workers, who were sleeping on the railway tracks while returning home, were killed after they came under a goods train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district. Also Read - Maharashtra: 'Extremely Anguished,' Says PM Modi; 17 Migrant Workers Run Over by Goods Train in Aurangabad | LIVE Updates
These workers had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on them due to exhaustion, an official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, was anguished at the loss of lives in the unfortunate incident and tweeted saying, “Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided.”
Meanwhile, people on Twitter expressed their sadness over the incident and poured their condolences for migrant workers, who have been hit the worst due to the coronavirus lockdown. Many also blamed the government for not taking timely action to help out migrants, while others said that the lockdown was poorly planned.
Hundreds of thousands of migrant workers in different parts of the country had started their journeys back home on foot after the nationwide lockdown announced first in the last week of March was extended twice.