Aurangabad: While the country was still reeling from the shock of the Vizag gas leak incident, another tragedy struck India this morning. On Friday, 17 migrant workers, who were sleeping on the railway tracks while returning home, were killed after they came under a goods train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district. Also Read - Maharashtra: 'Extremely Anguished,' Says PM Modi; 17 Migrant Workers Run Over by Goods Train in Aurangabad | LIVE Updates

These workers had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on them due to exhaustion, an official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, was anguished at the loss of lives in the unfortunate incident and tweeted saying, “Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided.”

Meanwhile, people on Twitter expressed their sadness over the incident and poured their condolences for migrant workers, who have been hit the worst due to the coronavirus lockdown. Many also blamed the government for not taking timely action to help out migrants, while others said that the lockdown was poorly planned.

If they stay in cities, they die of hunger.

If they move out, they are hit by the police.

If they manage to keep moving, they can't guarantee if they will ever reach home.

If they are killed, it's their fault.

They are Indians! The poorest of us all 😞#Aurangabad — Neha Chauhan (@nehajoychauhan) May 8, 2020

I’m so sorry to my fellow countrymen that the people responsible for looking after us,have been the reason of every misfortune because of their selfishness and greed they can’t think beyond themselves.This nvr wud hv hpnd if d #lockdown ws planned.

So many lives lost#Aurangabad pic.twitter.com/pkaYw9SVqe — Srishty K (@srishtykInc) May 8, 2020

#Aurangabad rail accident is heartbreaking among all the #Covid_19 immigrants tragedy. Migrant workers have suffered the worst due to Corona and government should take all possible steps to ensure their safety. Lakhs of them are on road to go back to their village. pic.twitter.com/x8C7InlekI — Ajit Doval (@AjitKDoval_FAN) May 8, 2020

Another Tragedy as the day passes!

Heartbroken! Children as well! And I thought trains were being provided to help them reach safely! Are tracks not monitored? Shed those tears now for these poor helpless souls #Aurangabad

Heart goes out to all families of the dead workers! pic.twitter.com/CqvFfJxAC1 — Shivam K Tripathi (@imshivam38) May 8, 2020

It is heart wrenching to know several migrant workers were crushed to death by a train in #Aurangabad. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured & condolences to the bereaved families.

Om Shanti🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/fFDmap24Kq — Anu Rajput (@anuradhatanwar1) May 8, 2020

Oh God 😰😰😰

Extremely painful incident yesterday in #Visakhapatnam and today in #Aurangabad , Maharashtra. RIP 😰🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZTFqcTlXOw — Ashish Kumar । आशीष कुमार (@IndianAshish11) May 8, 2020

We didn't let them go home. We told them trains ain't running. They walked. They rested on tracks. A train ran over them.#Aurangabad tragedy is on us! — Rounak Kumar Gunjan (@Rounak_T) May 8, 2020

The poor migrants are no where.

Who is responsible for the loss of lives ?

They deserve State support and their rights and lives need to be protected by the Court of law.

#Aurangabad — Manoranjan Mallick (@MartianTutu) May 8, 2020

If there is god somewhere he is pure classist. No matter whether disaster is natural or man made, poor and marginalised are always at the receiving end. Grieved beyond gauge. #Aurangabad — Chircute (@Chir_cute) May 8, 2020

Absolutely devastating. Train ran over 17 innocent migrants. Poors get neglected by the rulers as usual, they are just for the privileged class, it's a bitter truth. If this incident couldn't shaken our govt. then nothing will. 😑😑#Aurangabad pic.twitter.com/Auul7wx9ES — राजवर्धन सिंह दरबार (@inc_rajvardhan) May 8, 2020

#Aurangabad.How hard the life of migrant labourers is!They are puppets in the hands of misfortune.#tragic life,#tragic https://t.co/HFJW7x9iRX know,these r poor labourers,they r counted in numbers like cattle.They have no individual identity. — vijaipandey1983 (@vijaipandey1983) May 8, 2020

This is "MURDER" of migrant workers by central govt led by egoistic PM & arrogant railway minister.

Unplanned lockdown is reason for this planned assassination of 14 poor labourers in #Aurangabad .

So sad to see this condition of migrant workers who built our country #Aurangabad pic.twitter.com/yhNhSmfkIb — Kaif kt (@kaifkt1) May 8, 2020

Hundreds of thousands of migrant workers in different parts of the country had started their journeys back home on foot after the nationwide lockdown announced first in the last week of March was extended twice.